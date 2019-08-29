Trump administration to seek roll back of methane pollution rule

The Trump administration will seek to roll back rules limiting methane pollution from oil and gas production, gutting a regulation put in place under President Barack Obama that was designed to curb emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas.

The move is the latest by the Trump administration to eliminate rules designed to fight climate change despite the rising temperatures that saw July set a record as the hottest month on the books, as Arctic ice melting accelerates and forest fires rage around the globe.

The new proposal set to be released on Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency is also notable in that it is opposed by many oil and gas producers that is designed to help by easing requirements on leaks of methane, the main component of natural gas, from their oil and gas equipment.

Most global oil and gas companies have requested EPA slow its deregulatory efforts. Major oil companies have promoted natural gas as a clean-burning fuel that can compete with renewable energy sources, and the large companies such as Exxon Mobil and Shell have already launched major efforts to eliminate methane leaks.

“At at time when the oil and gas industry is suffering severe reputation problems, this could be the final blow to the viability of natural gas having any role in the transition to a clean energy economy,” said Matt Watson, vice president of energy programs at Environmental Defense Fund, which works with companies in the industry to bring their methane emissions down.

“You have these companies that are looking out in the future and wondering what their business model is going to be, and they understand the viability of their product is in question and they’re in trouble,” he added.

The proposal, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, would effectively undo a rule issued by the Obama administration in 2016 that directly regulated methane from newly built oil and gas wells and other production facilities. Methane is a particularly potent greenhouse gas, one that the industry has sometimes struggled to contain in the pipelines and well sites that have popped up during the shale gas boom.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler previewed Thursday’s action in May.

EPA had previously set rules for well emissions of volatile organic compounds, a class of hazardous pollutant whose pollution controls also helped curb methane emissions. But environmentalists said direct regulation of methane was necessary to effectively control a leading source of greenhouse gases, particularly as U.S. natural gas production skyrocketed over the past decade.

The existing 2016 rule’s methane requirements applied only to newly built wells, but would have eventually required EPA to regulate the hundreds of thousands of existing wells already drilled around the U.S. The Obama administration had taken early steps toward such a regulation, but former Administrator Scott Pruitt halted that work soon after arriving at EPA in 2017.

The EPA’s stance has split the oil and gas industry. Smaller companies complained that the rules impaired their bottom lines. The American Petroleum Institute, a trade association representing the industry, formed a voluntary group of member companies to share best practices to reduce their emissions.

But executives from Shell, BP and Equinor had asked the administration to forgo the rollback, both publicly and in meetings with White House officials. That included most recently talks with the Office of Management and Budget, according to an industry source.

Shell’s top executive in the U.S., Gretchen Watkins, said the company would continue efforts to bring its global methane emissions intensity below 0.2 percent by 2025 and cut its net carbon footprint by half by 2050.

“Despite the Administration’s proposal to no longer regulate methane, Shell’s U.S. assets will continue to contribute to that global target,” Gretchen said in a statement to POLITICO. “While the law may change in this instance, our environmental commitments will stand.”

Earthjustice attorney Tim Ballo said the environmental group will sue EPA to keep the standards in place once the change is finalized, likely next year.

“The Trump administration is once again putting industry interests over people and public health by gutting these common-sense emission standards,” he said. “The rollback would only further exacerbate a climate crisis that is already near a point of no return. We cannot afford to go back.”