Trump administration slaps sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil company

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration slapped sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil company on Monday – a move that will ratchet up pressure on embattled President Nicolas Maduro but could increase gas prices for American consumers.

Some American refineries will be able to continue to purchase Venezuelan oil but any revenue will go into “blocked accounts,” so Maduro’s regime cannot access that vital stream of funds, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Mnuchin said the administration will try to make the oil revenue available to Venezuela’s opposition leader, Juan Guaido. President Donald Trump recognized Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela last week and has pressured Maduro to relinquish power.

Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton said the U.S. would also freeze $7 billion in Venezuelan oil assets as of Monday.

National security adviser John Bolton speaks as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listens during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Washington. More

Mnuchin said he did not expect the actions to cause a big spike in U.S. gas prices.

"We’re dealing with Venezuelan oil that is a rather modest part of our overall supply," he said. "I’m sure many of our friends in the Middle East will be happy to make up the supply."

Venezuela has the largest amount of proven oil reserves in the world, and oil revenues account for about 98 percent of the country's export earnings, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The oil industry is mainly controlled by a company called Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A., known more commonly as PDVSA.

Mnuchin said the U.S. could lift sanctions on PDVSA if it transferred operational control to Guaido, who declared himself interim president last week, or another democratically elected government. Maduro was sworn in for a second term on Jan. 10 after an election widely viewed as fraudulent.

Mnuchin conceded that some U.S. refineries are dependent on Venezuelan oil. Citgo Petroleum Corp., a Houston-based refiner, is majority owned by PDVSA. Texas-based Valero Energy Corp. is also a major importer of Venezuelan oil.

But Mnuchin said there's "plenty of supply" in the pipeline, explaining that American-based firms have paid for some shipments that are now en route to the U.S.

Contributing: David Jackson

More: Putin warns against 'destructive interference' in Venezuela after Trump recognizes Juan Guaido

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump administration slaps sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil company