Will Trump administration tax cuts, spending hikes blow up deficit and doom economy?

Is President Trump blowing up the deficit and dooming the economy?

Trump's big tax cuts and spending increases have substantially widened the deficit – the annual gap between government income and expenses – to nearly $1 trillion, lending fresh urgency to a debate that seemed to have vanished from the halls of Congress in recent years.

Some economists and think tanks say the red ink could ultimately crimp the economy by pushing up borrowing costs for Americans and hampering the government’s ability to spend in a crisis. That could mar Trump’s economic legacy, much as a big debt run-up in the 1980s tainted President Reagan’s.

Meanwhile, the sum of all annual deficits and surpluses, the national debt, is an eye-popping $21 trillion. The ratio of national debt held by the public – which excludes things like Social Security – to gross domestic product is at 78 percent, the highest level in 70 years, according to the Center for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group.

The 35-day partial government shutdown, resolved at least temporarily on Jan. 25, raised questions about whether a divided Congress can pass a new spending deal this year that begins to tackle the budget gap. In early January, Fitch Ratings warned that a failure to grapple with the deficit could eventually prompt it to lower the nation’s credit rating, a move that would roil markets and the economy.

“Given that the president and Congress can’t agree on simply keeping the government open, there is little prospect they can agree on addressing the nation’s fiscal problems,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics.

Also placing renewed focus on the deficit: The economic lift fueled by the Republican tax and spending measures is expected to fade this year. That’s sparking questions about whether the lingering hangover – higher deficits – will ultimately slow or derail an economy already set to cool.

Other analysts downplay any tangible economic impact from the deficit. They note interest rates remain low and bondholders seem to have a limitless appetite for financing U.S. borrowing, especially when other countries are far less financially stable.

"Even with a big deficit, the U.S. is still a pretty good bet" for bondholders, says economist Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics. "I'm not sure why ... people will start to panic in another month or two or in a year."

During the Great Recession of 2007-09 and its aftermath, when President Obama spearheaded a $787 billion stimulus to resuscitate the economy, Republicans in Congress grumbled routinely about the mounting debt burden. But many of those deficit hawks have receded from the spotlight. The loudest, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R- Wis., retired last month after embracing the Trump tax and spending laws.

Some economists, however, says the calm may belie a coming storm.

“I think of (the deficit) like climate change,” Zandi says. "We know if we don’t do something, it’s coming, but we don’t know when. It’s corrosive.”

Deficit approaches $1 trillion

The budget deficit is expected to reach $900 billion in fiscal 2019 and hover at about $1 trillion or above for the next decade, up from $779 billion last year, according to Congressional Budget Office projections. At least 40 percent of the increase can be traced to the tax and spending measures. Trump vowed that the sweeping tax cut would pay for itself by generating more economic growth that swells government coffers.