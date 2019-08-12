Trump administration ties green cards and citizenship to public assistance

The Trump administration announced new regulations Monday that would make it harder for legal immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps or housing assistance to obtain green cards or U.S. citizenship.

“President Trump has once again delivered on his promise to the American people to enforce long-standing immigration law,” acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said during a Monday press briefing at the White House. “Through the public charge rule, President Trump’s administration is reinforcing the ideals of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility, ensuring that immigrants are able to support themselves and become successful in America.”

The public charge rule requires immigration officials to take into account whether an immigrant is “primarily dependent on the government for subsistence” when applying for a visa or adjustment to permanent resident status. Exempted from the regulation are refugees and asylees, trafficking victims and certain members of the U.S. armed services.

The rule is based on the premise that immigrants burden American taxpayers by accepting government benefit programs. It has been in effect since the passage of the 1996 welfare reform bills, which limited immigrants’ access to public benefits and restricted green cards for those dependent on monetary support from the government.

“The benefit to taxpayers is a long-term benefit of seeking to ensure that our immigration system is bringing people to join us as American citizens, as legal permanent residents first, who can stand on their own two feet, who will not be reliant on the welfare system, especially in the age of the modern welfare state, which is so expansive and expensive,” Cuccinelli said.

Thanks to the welfare reform legislation, many immigrants have since chosen to forgo public assistance, according to a 1999 report from the nonpartisan think tank Urban Institute and a 2018 report by the Migration Policy Institute. The new rule would expand the number of programs taken into account to assess an immigrant’s socioeconomic status to include use of cash and housing assistance, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and Medicaid for people over the age of 21.

Government assistance not considered as a “negative factor” under the rule includes school lunch programs, nutrition and noncash benefits like the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Medicaid for pregnant women, and the early education program Head Start.

But the Department of Homeland Security will also consider “how an alien’s age, health, family status, assets and resources, financial status, education, and skills impact the alien’s likelihood at any time of becoming a public charge,” the final draft of the new rule reads.

A “totality of the circumstances” will be taken into account by USCIS officers “to objectively determine whether an applicant is likely at any time in the future to receive public benefits,” Cuccinelli said. “No one factor alone will decide an applicant’s case.”

“There’s no reason for any particular group to feel like this is targeting them,” Cuccinelli responded when asked by a reporter to speak to claims that the rule was targeting Latino immigrants and other immigrants of color.

“The administration is very careful not to use racial or demographic language in the rule, but you don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to realize who this is going to impact,” said Doug Rand, who worked on immigration policy in the Obama White House as assistant director for entrepreneurship. “When you look at people who are already here applying for green cards, particularly based on family ties, it's mostly Latinos.”