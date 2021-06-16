The Trump administration tried hard to prove the COVID-19 Wuhan lab-leak theory, came up short

Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
Wuhan Institute of Virology
Wuhan Institute of Virology Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration launched several separate investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and former President Donald Trump and other senior officials pressed hard for evidence the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Politico and The Washington Post reported Tuesday. But nobody was able to find more than inconclusive and circumstantial evidence. President Biden ordered a new 90-day review of the intelligence last month.

By Feb. 1, 2020, the U.S. government's top scientists and medical experts had determined China did not engineer the new coronavirus, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins tells the Post. "I am not at all convinced that a natural origin is the only explanation; I've never been convinced," he said, but unless new evidence emerges, the coronavirus wasn't designed by humans.

On April 30, 2020, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence codified that view, saying in a statement the intelligence community "concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified," and would continue working "to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan."

That statement "angered some officials in the State Department who had wondered whether the virus was designed as part of a secretive Chinese bioweapons program," the Post reports. Trump immediately told reporters he was highly confident the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but he was "not allowed" to say why. Privately, Trump "told aides that he believed the intelligence agencies had concluded that the virus came from the lab," the Post reports. "The agencies had never reached that conclusion."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed three days later there was "enormous evidence" COVID-19 came from a lab, stoking "confusion elsewhere in the administration among some officials investigating COVID-19's origins," Politico reports. "He wanted a smoking gun, and we couldn't give it to him," one former official told the Post. Pompeo told the Post last week he became convinced of the virus' lab origins by "the cumulative amount of evidence" and "the absence of evidence for other theories."

"We never got to a smoking gun," said Anthony Ruggiero, who led one of the Trump COVID-19 investigations at the National Security Council. "Had Trump officials found a smoking gun," current and former officials assured the Post, "they would have said so."

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Democrats' Joe Manchin problem

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

Democrats are in danger of losing their advantage with minority voters. That's good for democracy.

Recommended Stories

  • GM to boost spending on electric cars 30%, add two new battery plants

    General Motors will boost global spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025, a 30% jump over its most recent forecast as it pursues EV leadership, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. As part of that spending, the No. 1 U.S. automaker will build two additional U.S. battery plants and move ahead some of its EV investments, said the sources, who asked not to be identified. In November, GM upped its spending plans from $20 billion, a figure that was announced in March before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the auto industry.

  • Biden's budget would cut taxes for all low-income households but especially parents, analysis shows

    The Tax Policy Center found Biden's budget proposes families with children getting a $3,200 tax cut in 2022, largely thanks to the child tax credit.

  • Publishing houses 'wary' of acquiring a Trump memoir: 'A fact-checking nightmare'

    Publishing houses 'wary' of acquiring a Trump memoir: 'A fact-checking nightmare'

  • Facebook asks the Oversight Board to help shape its doxing policy

    Facebook has asked the Oversight Board for help shaping its policy on doxxing.

  • This shapeshifting cabin has sliding walls and a convertible roof

    No description available

  • Shaqiri praises Mancini for building Italy team with no stars

    Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri on Tuesday praised his former Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini for turning Italy into possible Euro 2020 title challengers despite a lack of obvious star players.

  • Bug infestations, tent-lined streets: California's homelessness crisis is at a tipping point. Will a $12B plan put a dent in it?

    Homelessness in California has been spiraling out of control for decades – and then came COVID-19. Will a $12B investment bring meaningful results?

  • New Yorkers Confused at Polls; Absentee Votes: Election Update

    (Bloomberg) -- With a week until the New York City primary election, progressive favorite Maya Wiley said many voters won’t be persuaded by moderate candidates promising “old ideas” and that polls reflecting Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and former city Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia as frontrunners didn’t tell the full story.The city’s election board said around 50,000 people have gone to the polls since early voting began over the weekend, but many voters remain puzzled over a

  • UK warned it is unprepared for climate chaos

    Homes need to be more resilient and the government is in a worse position than five years ago, report says.

  • Endangered corpse flower blooms in Warsaw, drawing crowds

    The endangered Sumatran Titan arum, a giant foul-smelling blossom also known as the corpse flower, went into a rare, short bloom at a botanical garden in Warsaw, drawing crowds who waited for hours to see it. The extraordinary flower, which emits a dead-body odor to attract pollinating insects that feed on flesh, bloomed Sunday. Know also as the Amorphophallus titanum, the flowering plant has the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world, which can be up to 3 meters (10 feet) high.

  • Biden needs to teach Putin a lesson now

    “I cannot forecast to you the action of Russia,” Winston Churchill famously said in 1939. In the chilly, sinister eyes of President Vladimir Putin, it’s to stir up trouble for the West, particularly the United States, which he sees — and as a once-and-forever KGB officer has always seen — as his country’s principal enemy. “Putin for the last decade or more has been looking to undercut us in all ways,” former Central Intelligence Agency officer John Sipher said in an interview.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he 'never even watched footage' of the Capitol insurrection and believes 'it was a setup'

    "And you don't think it was a setup? Gimme a break," Lindell said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

  • Calls to investigate Wuhan lab grow in search for answers on COVID-19 origins

    Most scientists say they believe the virus emerged naturally, but U.S. intelligence says secret research may have taken place at the lab.

  • How a Trump ally rode Trump’s election fraud lie to political prominence

    Doug Mastriano’s determined efforts to discredit the 2020 election results have made him a contender for Pennsylvania governor.

  • Republicans Now Want to ‘Audit’ Election Results in States That Trump Won

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyThe Arizona state senate’s haphazard, controversial audit of 2020 ballots has become a popular destination for Republican lawmakers looking to undermine the results in battleground states that Joe Biden won. And now, audit-mania has spread even to the states that Biden lost.In the wake of the Arizona audit’s success at grabbing publicity across right-wing media, Republican lawmakers in states that Trump won are demanding Arizona-

  • Glitzy Fugitive Couple Nabbed in ‘Extremely Brutal’ Murder Case

    Handout/Hamilton PoliceAfter a three-month-long manhunt, the glamorous daughter of a prominent Canadian businesswoman and her boyfriend were finally arrested in connection to a February shooting that killed a 39-year-old man and left his pregnant fiancée fighting for her life in a hospital.Yun “Lucy” Lu Li, 25, and her partner Oliver Karafa, 28, fled Canada by boarding a flight to Eastern Europe just a day after the incident. According to Hamilton law enforcement, they traveled through Slovakia,

  • Stanley Ho's youngest son Mario launches firm to help family offices tap investment opportunities in Greater Bay Area

    Mario Ho Yau-kwan, the youngest son of the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, has set up a family office platform to help wealthy families tap opportunities in the fast-growing Greater Bay Area. Ho, 26, a maths whizz and the youngest finance graduate ever from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has launched MSI Finance Management Company (MSI). Ho, who is the co-founder and vice-chairman of MSI, has been joined by four other investors, including chairman Leo Kei and well-known

  • A perceived enemy of Big Tech was just confirmed to the FTC, and the vote wasn't close

    Big Tech just found out how many allies it has in the Senate for the industry's fight against antitrust enforcement, and it wasn't so encouraging.

  • Dems Rage at Biden DOJ: Your Moves ‘Make No Sense’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyWhen Merrick Garland was sworn in as attorney general in March, Democrats couldn’t wait for him to overhaul a Department of Justice that had started acting like former President Donald Trump’s personal law office.But three months into his tenure, many Democrats aren’t exactly seeing a turn of the page. While they have largely praised Garland’s first steps on key issues like voting rights, the attorney general has also presided over a series o

  • Jimmy Kimmel Turns Marjorie Taylor Greene Into Hitler

    ABCJimmy Kimmel was joking Tuesday night about a sharp increase in New York City subway cars “caked with feces” this summer when he made a hard pivot to politics. “Speaking of human excrement, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene did something unusual for her: She apologized.”The late-night host went on to remind viewers that Rep. Greene once compared Congress members having to wear masks to Jews being forced to wear the Star of David during the Holocaust. “Well yesterday, Klan Mom paid a visit