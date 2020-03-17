Trump Administration Wants to Send Every Worker a Check Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday he is working on a “very significant economic stimulus plan” to present to Senate Republicans as the novel coronavirus pandemic sends much of the U.S to a grinding halt.

He said the plan will involve sending a check to every American worker within two weeks rather than implementing a payroll tax holiday, which President Trump had previously favored—but which the administration said on Tuesday would take too long to flow through to workers.

“What we’ve heard from hard-working Americans, many companies have now shut down whether it’s bars or restaurants. Americans need cash now,” Mnuchin said during a Tuesday briefing by the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force. “And I mean now as in the next two weeks.”

While not saying how big the stimulus package would be, he said it would also include payments to small businesses and loan guarantees to critical industries like the airline industry, which he said had been hit “worse than 9/11.” He was working with Senate Republicans on Tuesday to pass legislation “very quickly,” he added.

“You can think of this as something like business interruption payments for the American workers,” he said.

Mnuchin would not confirm reports that the economic stimulus package would be worth $850 billion—he said the number was likely to be less. He said the administration “like” the idea of a one-off check around $1,000, which would possibly be income tested.

“We don’t need to send people who make a million dollars a year checks,” Mnuchin said.

He also announced that IRS payments across the country could be deferred for 90 days.

“We have an entire package, and we’ll be laying out those details later today,” he said.

There have been nearly 4,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 88 deaths in the U.S., according to the Associated Press’ latest figures.

On Monday, Trump struck a far more somber tone, acknowledging that the pandemic will affect the U.S. for at least four to five months.

The task force issued 15-day guidelines on Monday that effectively shut down swathes of the country. The guidelines said, in part, that states with evidence of community transmission should close bars, restaurants, and places where large groups congregate. They also called on all Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

“We are asking every single American to really ensure that you’re following these guidelines,” Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator, reiterated on Tuesday.

“Every single generation has a role to play. We’re asking our older generation to stay in their homes... We’re asking the younger generations to stop going out to public places, to bars and restaurants, and to stop spreading the virus onto knobs and countertops.”

Trump emphasized the importance of following the task force’s guidelines, noting that if people don’t help flatten the outbreak’s estimated epi curve, “a lot of people are going to die.”

The president also announced on Tuesday that the task force will enact a “dramatic” and “historic” expansion of Medicare telehealth services across the country in an effort to battle the rapidly spreading pandemic.

“Testing is happening all over the country,” said Vice President Mike Pence. “But you don’t need the results of testing to know what you need to do.”

Trump Bows to Reality

Trump said the inability of the government to provide enough accurate diagnostic testing kits to the American public is now going to be fixed with a “tremendous testing capacity.”

Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, previously and publicly acknowledged the mistake during a House Oversight Committee Hearing last week: “It is a failing. I mean, let’s admit it.”

On Tuesday, despite those previous acknowledgments, Fauci lauded the “comprehensive approach” the task force had since taken.

“We’ve never had a situation where [we’ve had] the mobilization of all the different components—travel restrictions, internal containment, mitigation, financial assistance, public health assistance, testing,” he said. “But we can’t do this without the young people cooperating. Please cooperate with us.”

Pence said the task force would move fast on its priorities: testing, prevention, and supplies. “I’m pleased to report that testing is available in all 50 states, and now state health authorities can authorize labs in their state and expand existing testing capabilities,” he said.