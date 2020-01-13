The Trump administration is warning allies to stay away from Huawei — but not everyone's listening

AP/Evan Vucci/Vincent Yu/Business Insider composite

The US and Chinese phone giant Huawei are at each other's throats.

America claims Huawei is used as a backdoor for the Chinese government to spy. Huawei denies this.

The US has been lobbying allies to reject Huawei's 5G technology, but not everyone's listening.

For over a year the US has been in a political dogfight with Chinese tech giant Huawei over claims the company acts as a proxy for the Chinese government to spy.

Although US officials have long cautioned against the company, tensions heightened in December 2018 when Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada, and subsequently indicted by the US for alleged bank and wire fraud. Meng and Huawei deny any wrongdoing, and the CFO is currently fighting extradition to the US.

Initially, Huawei struck a conciliatory tone, with CEO Ren Zhengfei (who is also Meng Wanzhou's father) breaking a long press silence to call Donald Trump a "great president." Since then, however, a fight has erupted between the company and the Trump administration, with Huawei denying any claims of spying and accusing the US of orchestrating Meng Wanzhou's arrest for political reasons.

The US has been furiously lobbying its allies to freeze out Huawei's 5G network equipment, citing national security concerns. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned allied countries in mid-February 2019 that it would be "more difficult" for the US to partner with countries that didn't distance themselves from Huawei.

President Trump ramped up the pressure yet further in May last year by signing an executive order declaring a national emergency over "threats against information and communications technology and services," a move expected to precede a ban on US businesses buying equipment from Huawei. Since then the company has received three 90-day licenses, so the blacklisting has yet to fully kick in.

Still America continues to lobby against the company, but its efforts have been met with mixed success. Here is a run-down of how allies have reacted.

Britain

Boris Johnson More

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Multiple reports surfaced on April 24 that Prime Minister Theresa May had given the order allowing Huawei to build "non-core" parts of the UK's 5G infrastructure.

The Financial Times reported in February that the British government decided it could "mitigate the risks" associated with using Huawei's 5G technology, and in the same month head of GCHQ Jeremy Fleming said the UK had to be wary of the security threats posed by Chinese tech companies.

In March, Britain's government-led board in charge of vetting Huawei criticised the company's mobile network equipment for "major [security] defects," but added that it did not believe the defects were the result of state interference, but rather poor engineering.

The UK delayed making a decision on whether to exclude Huawei from its 5G network on July 23, a move which Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang said gave the company "confidence." Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said the government was "not yet in a position" because of a lack of clarity from the US.

In January 2020 the US ratcheted up the pressure on the UK. Mike Pompeo met with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Washington to discuss Huawei, and a delegation of US officials were sent to Britain to push for a total ban.

In the midst of the fresh onslaught of US lobbying head of MI5 Andrew Parker told the Financial Times he wasn't worried about the US cutting Britain off from intelligence-sharing.

In an interview with the BBC, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei hinted that the UK could benefit from the vacuum left by the US.

"We will invest even more in the UK. Because if the US doesn't trust us, then we will shift our investment from the US to the UK on an even bigger scale," he said.

Canada