Trump Administration Won’t Fund Partial Medicaid Expansion

The Trump administration has rejected a request from Utah to provide funds for a partial expansion of Medicaid in the state.

Like some other Republican-controlled states, Utah wanted to expand its Medicaid program as allowed under the Affordable Care Act but wanted to do so on a more limited basis than the health care bill established.

The Obama administration also refused to allow partial Medicaid expansions, on the grounds that states had to allow more people to participate, as required by the rules. The Trump administration, by contrast, rejected the expansion because it now says the ACA is illegal.

"White House advisers argued that it did not make sense to approve generous federal funding under the ACA while the administration is arguing that the entire law should be overturned," the Washington Post’s Yasmeen Abutaleb said.

