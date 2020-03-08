Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said ABC's "This Week," that the Trump administration would have a plan to deal with the passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship by the time it docks in Oakland, California, on Monday.

There were more than 20 aboard the ship who tested positive for novel coronavirus in limited early testing as of this weekend.

"The vice president met with the CEOs of the major cruise ship companies yesterday, and they are coming up with a plan within 72 hours of that meeting," Carson told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

When Stephanopoulos pressed, noting that the cruise ship will dock in California within 72 hours of Pence's meeting, Carson said, "The plan will be in place by that time."

MORE: Sec. Carson says a plan will be in place "within 72 hours" of Vice Pres. Mike Pence's meeting with cruise ship company CEOs yesterday.@GStephanopoulos: "The ship's docking tomorrow." Sec. Carson: "The plan will be in place by that time." https://t.co/shL3Yddjze https://t.co/B5cIL3ZB30 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 8, 2020

The HUD secretary, former neurosurgeon and member of the White House's coronavirus task force, declined to go into more detail on the plan, saying, "I think it needs to all come from a solidarity source, we shouldn't have 16 people saying what the plan is, particularly when it hasn't been fully formulated."

Carson also said that the Trump administration is working very hard and looking at all the evidence on the novel coronavirus.

"You can look at worst-case scenarios, you can look at best-case scenarios, the thing that needs to be understood is that we are working very hard, looking at all of the evidence on a day-by-day basis making recommendations based on that," he said.

Housing and Urban Development Sec. Ben Carson tells @GStephanopoulos he believes it's possible that "it's possible for large numbers of people" could be infected by COVID-19. "We are working very hard, looking at all the evidence on a day-by-day basis." https://t.co/KrjZBg1mmj pic.twitter.com/8z8JHeRywj — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 8, 2020

In more than 100 countries, at least 106,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 3,594 people have died, according to numbers released by Johns Hopkins University Sunday morning. In the U.S., at least 433 cases of the virus have been reported in 31 states and Washington, D.C. and 19 people have died.

MORE: Covering coronavirus, then living in isolation: Reporter's Notebook

The Italian prime minister recently announced travel restrictions in the Lombardy region of northern Italy which would limit movement in, out and around the region through April 3.

New York, where there have been 76 cases of novel coronavirus, declared a state of emergency on Saturday and public events around the world have been cancelled.

PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Ben Carson speaks at CPAC 2016 March 4, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) More

Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that doctors can prescribe the coronavirus test to any American, regardless of symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on Tuesday, which had previously limited testing to people who had traveled in regions affected by the outbreak.

"At the present moment we've distributed more than 1 million tests, and in cooperation with those same commercial labs that I mentioned, we'll be expanding access to tests in the weeks ahead to every American," Pence said.

President Donald Trump signed an emergency funding bill that allocates $3.8 million to combat novel coronavirus Friday.

MORE: Despite growing coronavirus fears in the US, 2020 candidates show no sign of slowing

Carson called the White House coronavirus task force "extremely capable" during a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Friday. He also said that HUD has sent information on best practices to all public housing agencies in the U.S.

"People can still go about their normal lives.This is not going to impact most people," he said at the hearing, adding that the Trump administration is working with medical experts to come up with treatments for coronavirus symptoms and a vaccine at "record speed."

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

'Plan will be in place' by Grand Princess docking: HUD Secretary Ben Carson originally appeared on abcnews.go.com