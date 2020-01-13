The Trump Administration's Fluctuating Explanations for the Soleimani Strike

Secre­tary of Defen­se Mark Esper, left, and Gen. Mark Milley, chair­man of the Joint Chief­s of Staff, arrive for a closed briefing with members of the House in Washington, Jan. 8, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Since the Jan. 3 drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important general, the Trump administration has offered shifting rationales for the attack. Here are some of the administration’s evolving justifications.

Jan. 3

The “decision to eliminate Soleimani” was “in response to imminent threats to American lives.”

— Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on Twitter

Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite security and intelligence forces, was deemed responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American troops in Iraq. Neither President George W. Bush nor President Barack Obama ordered him killed, judging that such a move could lead to war in Iran.

Later in the morning, appearing on CNN, Pompeo elaborated on the administration’s justification for the strike, saying that Soleimani “was actively plotting in the region to take actions, a big action as he described it, that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk.”

This action would have taken place “not just in Iraq,” he added. “It was throughout the region.”

The question facing the Trump administration was, what was different now about Soleimani’s plans that necessitated risking war with Iran? Since the strike against the Iranian general, administration officials have struggled to answer that question.

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act.”

— President Donald Trump, in remarks to reporters

The president joined in the description of the attack as “imminent,” and against the backdrop of a public worried about an imminent shooting war with Iran, he insisted: “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

But launching a drone strike against a military commander of a sovereign state is a lot different than launching a strike against a stateless terrorist leader. The administration took the action without consulting Congress. Now Democrats in the House and the Senate, along with some Republicans, demanded a justification for the strike, and a description of the “imminent” attack.

Jan. 5

“It’s never one thing. … It’s a collective. It’s a full situational awareness of risk and analysis.”

— Pompeo, on “Meet the Press”

Pompeo played down the importance of an “imminent attack” in the decision to kill Soleimani, despite the fact that the Trump administration had been highlighting a specific threat for days since the strike on Soleimani.

“Days, weeks.”

— Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in remarks to reporters

Milley was more specific than other administration officials when pressed on what “imminent” attacks meant. But other military and intelligence officials disputed his timeline and said Soleimani had not yet received permission from Iran’s supreme leader to carry out an attack.

Jan. 7

“If you’re looking for imminence, you need look no further than the days that led up to the strike that was taken against Soleimani.”

— Pompeo, in a news conference

Pompeo, referring to a rocket attack by an Iranian-backed militia that led to the death of an American contractor in Iraq, further emphasized previous actions connected to Soleimani in justifying the strike, conflating them with the “imminent threats” he presented.

The administration continued to make emphatic but vague assertions of intelligence indicating an imminent threat by Soleimani. Milley would later tell reporters that not taking forceful action to stop the imminent attack would be a dereliction of duty. But officials still did not describe the threat in detail.

Jan. 9

“We caught a total monster and we took him out. … We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy.”

— Trump, in a news conference

Trump made his first remarks identifying a specific threat against a specific target in the region: the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

But later in the news conference, Trump appeared to conflate the suggested threat of bombing the embassy with protesters who had broken into the embassy compound at the time.

“If you look at those protesters, they were rough warriors. They were Iranian-backed,” Trump said. “Had they gotten through, I believe we would have either had a hostage situation or we would’ve had a, worse, we would’ve had a lot of people killed.”