Trump admits his Cabinet had 'some clinkers'

Adapted from “The Best People: Trump’s Cabinet and the Siege on Washington” by Alexander Nazaryan. Copyright © 2019. Available from Hachette Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.

They were the best people, the finest in the land, tasked with returning the nation to greatness. Only some of them had fallen by the wayside. They had not known it was improper to secretly communicate with Russian diplomats during the presidential transition (national security adviser Michael Flynn, 24 days in the Trump administration); they had not figured that good-government types might get to asking questions about $25,000 flights between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia (Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, 231 days).

Yet even as the total number of inquiries and investigations into his Cabinet approached 50, Trump retained unwavering — or at least apparently unwavering — confidence in the men and women he said, during the presidential campaign, would be far superior to the public servants who came before them.

That much was clear when I spoke to Trump in February in the Oval Office.

A sheet of paper lay on a strikingly barren Resolute desk, which Trump appeared to use only for ceremonial occasions. With some weariness — the dinner hour was drawing close, dusk settling over the South Lawn — he picked up the sheet and began reading.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “has been fantastic.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao: “has been great.”

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta: “has been great.”

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson: “has done a very good job.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar: “fantastic.”

Energy Secretary Rick Perry: “has been great.”

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue: “he’s been great.”

Attorney General William Barr: “will be ... really outstanding.”

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney: “People are liking him a lot. I think he’s doing a good job. I’m very happy with him.”

The Cabinet, of course, was much bigger than that. Some of the men and women Trump declined to mention had clearly fallen out of favor. He had, for example, utterly lost faith in Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary (“He’s just not tough,” former chief political strategist Steve Bannon told me of Ross, lack of toughness being one of the worst sins in Trumpworld.) And he had little respect for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who had only gotten the job because she was connected and rich.

Still, the eternal salesman had to make the sale. Raised on Norman Vincent Peale’s “power positive thinking” quasi-philosophy, the president was attempting to convince both of us that his people really were the best people, even as evidence to the contrary presented itself daily in the form of damning news reports, mystifying congressional testimony and ethics reports that read like treatments for Mafia movies.

“There are those that say we have one of the finest Cabinets,” Trump claimed. That is not a commonly held view. In fact, it is difficult to think of anyone even halfway credible — Republican or Democrat — who has said anything approaching that. Even some of Trump’s most ardent supporters have expressed dismay at the people he has hired, which is why it fell to Fox News primetime anchor Laura Ingraham to push Trump to fire Scott Pruitt, the impressively corrupt administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Trump admitted that, during the presidential transition, he allowed himself to be influenced by outside groups, whether the Heritage Foundation or energy magnate Robert Murray. “I wouldn’t say that I agreed with all of the people,” he told me, “but I let them make their decision. In some cases, I was right.”

As for the other cases?

Well, he left that unsaid.

Once he got into office, Trump quickly signed a stern ethics order that seemed to close the notorious revolving door that allowed people to move freely between working for the federal government and lobbying the federal government on behalf of private interests. But he just as quickly granted waivers that allowed political appointees to violate the rules that Trump had just put in place. Promising to drain the swamp, he merely stirred its murky surface.

When I confronted him with this fact, Trump bristled. “We need certain people to run the country well, at the top level,” he argued. “We have granted waivers. How often do we grant waivers? Have you seen? Not too much, right?” At the same time, he seemed clearly discomfited by the fact that where Trump saw a political movement, others saw nothing but a means for profit. He did not know, for example, that Ryan Zinke, the interior secretary he had fired the previous December, had joined Turnberry Solutions, a Capitol Hill lobbying firm started by Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager.