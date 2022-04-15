Trump adviser Miller grilled about Trump's speech on Jan. 6

FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, June 21, 2018. Miller, who served as a top aide to President Donald Trump, will appear Thursday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to a person familiar with the matter. Miller was a senior advisor for policy during the Trump administration and a central figure in many of Trump’s policy decisions. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ERIC TUCKER and JILL COLVIN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers pressed Stephen Miller, a top aide to former President Donald Trump, during a daylong closed-door interview about Trump's speech at a rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, according to two people familiar with Miller's testimony.

Miller was questioned for roughly eight hours Thursday by the House committee investigating the riot, which occurred when large crowds of Trump supporters stormed the building in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Miller's appearance grew contentious at times times, particularly as he pushed back against claims that Trump’s speech contained incendiary, coded language that had spurred his supporters to act, according to two people familiar with the questioning. They spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the back-and-forth during the closed interview.

That language included Trump’s repeated use of the word “we" to address his supporters. At one point during the speech, Trump said: “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Miller rejected the significance of that language, the people said, arguing that personal rhetoric like that has been used in American politics going back to the Declaration of Independence and the Gettysburg Address.

Lawyers for Miller, who served as Trump’s domestic policy adviser and speechwriter, also asserted executive privilege multiple times during the session.

A committee spokesperson declined to comment Friday. The New York Times earlier reported on Miller's testimony.

Miller is the latest in a series of sit-downs the committee has scored with those in Trump’s inner circle as lawmakers move closer to the former president by questioning people who were with him on the day of the attack or were his confidants in the weeks leading up to it.

In demanding his testimony last November, the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Miller was aware of and had participated in “efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud” and had encouraged state legislatures to alter the outcome of the 2020 election by appointing alternate electors.

Thompson has also said that Miller helped prepare Trump’s remarks at the Ellipse.

___

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller to speak to 1/6 panel

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Miller, who served as a top aide to former President Trump, will appear Thursday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to two people familiar with the matter. Miller was a senior adviser for policy during the Trump administration and a central figure in many of the Republican’s policy decisions.…

  • Biden lets U.S. Capitol riot panel have more Trump White House records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized the release of a new tranche of records from Donald Trump's presidency to the congressional committee probing last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a government letter released on Wednesday. In the letter, U.S. National Archivist David Ferriero said Biden had declined to use a presidential power known as executive privilege to keep the Trump records confidential. The letter is consistent with Biden's earlier statements that it is in the country's best interests for Congress to obtain Trump White House records relating to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Jan. 6 Panel Presses Stephen Miller on Whether Trump Sought to Incite Crowd

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol spent roughly eight hours Thursday questioning Stephen Miller, a top White House adviser to former President Donald Trump, in an at times contentious exchange that included queries about Trump’s speech before a crowd the morning of the riot, according to two people familiar with the session. Investigators asked Miller repeatedly about the use of the word “we” throughout Trump’s speech on the Ellipse, outside the White House, on J

  • In wake of spring break chaos, PCB gives city manager more emergency authority

    The Panama City Beach City Council granted City Manager Drew Whitman, the ex-police chief, more emergency powers after the recent spring break chaos.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Thursday that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. "This will represent the most significant protection for life that's been enacted in this state in a generation,” he says. The law permits women to get an abortion if their life is in danger or if the baby has a fetal abnormality, but it makes no exceptions for rape or incest. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.

  • U.S. grants temporary deportation relief to immigrants from Cameroon

    The Biden administration will grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to Cameroonians living in the United States due to the ongoing conflict between government forces and armed separatists in that country, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday. The decision will apply to Cameroonians residing in the United States by April 14 and last a period of 18 months, DHS said. An estimated 12,000 Cameroonians will be eligible for the status, according to the department.

  • Rep. Langevin: Public service has changed since Capitol riot

    After the Capitol riot, longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin said he thought briefly that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. Langevin saw some of his Republican colleagues saying enough is enough. Instead, Langevin said, the country became further divided.

  • Ukraine is using facial recognition to ID dead Russian soldiers and send photos of corpses home to their moms: report

    Facial recognition technology, donated by a controversial US firm, is part of a gruesome campaign to shock everyday Russians into opposing the war.

  • 7 things we learned from Indiana Fever draft picks ahead of training camp

    The Indiana Fever introduced the franchise's seven draft picks to the media on Thursday afternoon.

  • Twitter poison pill blocks Elon Musk. Is Musk a Republican? Musk's free speech woos conservatives

    Live updates on billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter in a deal valuing the social media company at $43 billion.

  • Bill Browder: Putin worth ‘well north of $200 billion,’ but ‘none of the money is in his own name’

    Bill Browder, a former investor in Russia who has been personally targeted by President Putin, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new book “Freezing Order” and to explain the importance of sanctioning Russian oligarchs. “Vladimir Putin is a very rich man, but none of the money is in his own name,” says Browder. “I’m happy that, after ten years of advocating, the world has finally woken up to the fact that these oligarchs, who are basically standing as fronts for Putin, are finally being sanctioned and having their assets frozen.” He adds, “I wish that this had happened a while ago, because Vladimir Putin has been given a free pass for the last 10 years, and that's emboldened him.”

  • Dwayne Haskins' wife issues statement thanking people who reached out after Steelers quarterback's death

    "The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as husband, son, brother and teammate and friend is a timeless treasure," Kalabrya Haskins said.

  • Pentagon attributes Moskva’s sinking to Ukraine missile strikes: reports

    The U.S. Defense Department reportedly concluded Friday that the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva sank after being struck by two Ukraine-launched missiles, while Britain’s defense ministry said the loss of the ship will likely force Moscow to change the way its naval forces operate in the Black Sea.

  • Jamie Raskin expects Jan. 6 committee report to contain 'crimes that have not yet been alleged'

    Jamie Raskin expects Jan. 6 committee report to contain 'crimes that have not yet been alleged'

  • Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

    An Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol was convicted by a jury that took less than three hours to reject his novel defense for obstructing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The federal jury on Thursday also found Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, guilty of all five of the other charges in his indictment, including stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Jurors didn't buy Thompson's defense, in which he blamed Trump and members of the president’s inner circle for the insurrection and for his own actions.

  • Among the Americans fighting in Ukraine: ‘I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t come’

    I joined four Americans who dropped everything to travel across the world and risk their lives defending someone else’s countryRussia-Ukraine war: latest updates Adam Lach/The Guardian The car is hurtling toward Ukraine at 100 miles an hour, crammed beyond any reasonable capacity. Every space not occupied by bodies is filled by the sort of luggage you bring when you’ve volunteered for a last-ditch battle in a nuclear-age crusade: armor plates, iodine tablets, field dressings, satellite phones. E

  • Ukraine's detention of oligarch close to Putin angers Moscow

    Ukraine's detention of fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party and a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been met with enthusiasm in Kyiv and irritation in Moscow. Analysts saying Medvedchuk will become a valuable pawn in the Russia-Ukraine talks to end the devastating war that the Kremlin has unleashed on its ex-Soviet neighbor. Medvedchuk was detained on Tuesday in a special operation carried out by Ukraine's state security service, or the SBU.

  • BMW CEO warns against electric-only strategy

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -BMW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said companies must be careful not to become too dependent on a select few countries by focusing only on electric vehicles, adding that there was still a market for combustion engine cars. "When you look at the technology coming out, the EV push, we must be careful because at the same time, you increase dependency on very few countries," Zipse said at a roundtable in New York, highlighting that the supply of raw materials for batteries was controlled mostly by China. He has long advocated against all-out bans on combustion engine car sales in the face of rising pressure from regulators on the auto industry to curb its carbon emissions and environmental impact.

  • Russia makes nuclear threat to Sweden, Finland over NATO consideration

    Russia will have to bolster its defenses in the Baltic Sea -- including a potential nuclear escalation -- if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Moscow said on Thursday.

  • Russian warship sunken in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic

    Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.