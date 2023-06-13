Trump Advisers Quietly Worry Courthouse Protest Could Be a ‘Disaster’

REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

As Donald Trump prepares for his arraignment on Tuesday, his advisers are quietly expressing some concern that the pro-Trump protesters already assembling in front of the courthouse aren’t helping the former president’s case.

Those closest to the ex-president pointed to a rally organized by the Trump-adoring activist Laura Loomer—and promoted by longtime Trump ally Roger Stone—as an event that could go very wrong.

“Inside of this event, there is going to be a disaster,” a Trump confidant told The Daily Beast. “There are going to be people that come out that don’t want to be peaceful.”

“All the things that are wrong with MAGA are going to show up,” the confidant added. “You get the fanatics coming out.”

A close Trump adviser also expressed reservations about the gathering.

“I would hope it’s not a protest,” this Trump adviser told The Daily Beast. “I have never heard of anyone wanting to protest."

Trump Fans Threaten to Take Over Miami—But Will They Show Up?

And another longtime adviser thought the idea of a rally was unwise, suggesting that Loomer and Stone were not the best people to assemble a responsible crowd.

“When have they had a good idea?” this Trump adviser wondered.

Loomer has implored supporters to bring “Trump flags, Trump shirts, Trump hats, Trump signs, bullhorns and your love of President Trump” to the Miami courthouse where Trump will be arraigned. And even though she’s repeatedly warned supporters to remain peaceful, there are real concerns about the crowd that may show up.

After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, those concerns are very real. And plenty of MAGA fixtures—including congressmen—have suggested that supporters prepare for potential violence.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) has cryptically, and repeatedly, called on Trump supporters to prepare for war.

“Buckle up. 1/50K know your bridges,” Higgins tweeted last week, referring to military scale maps.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) also tweeted, “We have now reached a war phase. Eye for an eye.”

While most Republicans have simply rolled their eyes at these potentially dangerous calls, NBC News reported that violent online rhetoric among Trump’s most diehard supporters has already seen a sharp uptick. Citing research conducted by the nonprofit group Advance Democracy Inc., NBC reported that online users have specifically directed hate toward the family of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Still, on Sunday afternoon, Trump cheered on the idea of protesters taking to the streets in a radio interview with Stone.

Watch Roger Stone Explain on Hot Mic How to Manipulate Trump

Stone said “our mutual friend Laura Loomer” had worked “very hard on organizing this upcoming peaceful demonstration.”

“Do you have a message for those who may be planning to go to demonstrate their support for you?” Stone asked Trump.

“We need strength in our country now,” Trump said, somewhat side-stepping the question about Loomer’s demonstration. “Everyone is afraid to do anything...they have to go out, and they have to protest peacefully.”

And even though Trump himself has been cheering on the protests, his aides remain deeply skeptical.

“Look at some of the people responding,” the confidant said, citing replies to Loomer’s Twitter posting for the event, “it’s scary.”

Reached for comment, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung referred The Daily Beast to “President Trump’s comments on Roger Stone’s radio show yesterday.”

