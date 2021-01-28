A Trump advisor who promised to eat his shoe if Biden won is refusing to do it, citing debunked election-fraud claims

Harlan Hill on Fox News in 2016. Fox News/YouTube

A Trump campaign advisor who promised to eat his shoe if Trump lost the election now won't do it.

Harlan Hill cited debunked election-fraud claims, telling Mediaite that "Trump won."

Fox News barred Hill in October after he called Kamala Harris an "insufferable lying b----."

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Trump campaign advisor who promised to eat his shoe if Joe Biden won the election is now refusing to do so, falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump won instead.

Harlan Hill, a political consultant and commentator, made the bold promise to a reporter for The Atlantic at Steve Bannon's election-night party.

Hill said he was "one hundred percent" certain of Trump's victory. When asked what he would do if Trump lost, he said: "I'll eat my shoe. We'll do it in a livestream."

After Biden's inauguration, Mediaite followed up on Hill's plans. Hill told Mediaite that "Trump won."

Hill has held this position for a while. In tweets after the election, he suggested, falsely, that Biden's win was rigged by the Democratic Party.

"Democratic mob bosses have stolen an election and undermined the democratic process," he tweeted on December 2.

"Trump was robbed," he tweeted on December 15.

Since Election Day, Trump and his allies have filed dozens of lawsuits in several states contesting the result, claiming that there was widespread election fraud. There is no evidence of widespread fraud.

Hill was a regular commentator on Fox News, but in October the channel said it wouldn't work with him again after he referred to Kamala Harris, now the vice president, as an "insufferable lying b----."

He did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read more: How Trump could mount a presidential campaign even if he's barred from office

In 2017, a British commentator and academic made good on a similar promise after his own election prediction proved wrong.

Story continues

Matthew Goodwin had promised to eat his book if the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn polled at more than 38% in that year's general election.

Corbyn lost the election but polled at 40% and snatched 29 seats from the ruling Conservative Party, surprising many pundits, including Goodwin.

Unlike Hill, Goodwin followed through, tearing out and chewing on pages of "Brexit: Why Britain Voted to Leave the European Union" on live television.

The political academic Matthew Goodwin eating a page from his book in 2017. Sky News/YouTube

He told Sky News at the time that he was surprised that Corbyn "got 2 percentage points more than I had expected, and I did say that I would eat this book."

"I am a man of my word, so what I'm going to do is just sit here and eat my book while you guys carry on," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider