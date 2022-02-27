Trump again calls Putin 'smart' in CPAC speech

Impeached over allegations he withheld aid from Ukraine as leverage to prompt an investigation his political opponent, former President Donald Trump portrayed himself as a strong supporter of the country Saturday while continuing to call Russia President Vladimir Putin “smart” as he invades Ukraine.

“The problem is not that Putin is smart which of course he’s smart,” Trump said during a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference. “The problem is that our leaders are dumb.”

Trump also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a "brave man."

And he hinted at another run for president in 2024.

“On November 2024 they will find out… we did it twice and we’ll do it again, we’re going to be doing it again a third time,” Trump told the crowd, alluding to his false claim that he actually won the 2020 election but President Joe Biden took office because of voter fraud.

