Trump again lashes out at E. Jean Carroll in CNN town hall, calling her ‘whack job’

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump again denied allegations he’d raped E. Jean Carroll amid a string of personal attacks against her during a CNN town hall on Wednesday night.

He repeated his previous assertions that he’d never met Carroll, a day after a jury in Manhattan found him liable of sexual abuse and defamation against her.

“I have no idea who the hell (she is),” he told “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins. “She’s a whack job.”

He also insinuated an allegation of racism against Carroll, who’d accused him of raping her in a dressing room in Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s.

“I swear on my children, which I never do, I have no idea who this woman (is) — this is a fake story, a made-up story,” said Trump, who was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million.

He included several personal attacks as he asserted his innocence.

“What kind of woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” he said, drawing laughs from the audience of Trump supporters and undecided voters.

“I don’t know if she was married then or not. John Johnson – I feel sorry for you,” Trump said, referring to Carroll’s ex-husband.

Trump, who’s the frontrunner in the contest for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also accused Judge Lewis Kaplan of bias.

