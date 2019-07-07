Trump Is Against South Korean Cooperation With the North: Yomiuri

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump opposed a request by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to resume economic cooperation with North Korea at a summit on June 30, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.Trump showed reluctance and was reported as saying that in order to restart economic cooperation between the two sides, denuclearization of North Korea needs to be ensured a bit more, the paper said, citing unidentified people familiar with the talks.Read more: Trump Makes History With Kim Jong Un, And Revives Nuclear TalksThe U.S. has refused to relax economic sanctions against North Korea. Moon had previously pressed for the easing of such restrictions and sought to resume stalled inter-Korean economic projects such as a joint factory park and mountain resort. The U.S. had been cool to the proposal, which would provide the cash-strapped regime with a jolt of foreign currency.\--With assistance from Jihye Lee.To contact the reporter on this story: Keiko Ujikane in Tokyo at kujikane@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Niluksi KoswanageFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump opposed a request by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to resume economic cooperation with North Korea at a summit on June 30, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Trump showed reluctance and was reported as saying that in order to restart economic cooperation between the two sides, denuclearization of North Korea needs to be ensured a bit more, the paper said, citing unidentified people familiar with the talks.

Read more: Trump Makes History With Kim Jong Un, And Revives Nuclear Talks

The U.S. has refused to relax economic sanctions against North Korea. Moon had previously pressed for the easing of such restrictions and sought to resume stalled inter-Korean economic projects such as a joint factory park and mountain resort. The U.S. had been cool to the proposal, which would provide the cash-strapped regime with a jolt of foreign currency.

--With assistance from Jihye Lee.

To contact the reporter on this story: Keiko Ujikane in Tokyo at kujikane@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Niluksi Koswanage

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.