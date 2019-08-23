Trump aide claims he's not worried about China's latest trade provocation

President Donald Trump’s top trade aide said Friday he’s not concerned about a new round of retaliatory tariffs announced by China.

Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro, who provides a strong protectionist voice in U.S. trade talks, denied that the announcement caught the White House off guard and downplayed the impact of the latest volley in the high-stakes trade war.

“This was a move that was well-signaled,” he told CNN’s Jim Sciutto in an interview. “It's breaking news I guess, but it was well anticipated.”

China on Friday announced a fresh round of tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. goods, threatening to exacerbate anxieties about a languishing global economy. The tariffs will range from 5 to 10 percent, Beijing said, and will go into effect in waves beginning Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

China’s state-run news agency Xinhua quoted the country’s tariff commission Friday which said the penalties were in response to levies threatened by the U.S. on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

“The U.S. measures have led to the continuous escalation of China-U.S. economic and trade frictions, which have greatly harmed the interests of China, the U.S. and other countries, and have also seriously threatened the multilateral trading system and the principle of free trade,” Beijing said.

Though he conceded the economy was slowing, Navarro blamed the Federal Reserve for slow-walking interest rate cuts, calling economic worries "a pure Federal Reserve effect on higher interest rates."

Navarro was pressed on some business leaders’ admissions that the uncertainty because of the trade war was dampening investment, but he again blamed monetary policy emanating from the Fed.

“They can't make investments because the Fed raised interest rates too far, too fast — that policy — Fed policy is if you raise interest rates, you cut down investment and you cut down exports,” he argued.

The latest front in the tariff battle between China and the U.S. comes as fears grow about a recession. Trump has tweeted relentlessly about the issue in recent days, pinning blame on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell while he heralded what he says is a booming economy.

The central bank and Powell have become favorite punching bags of Trump as ominous economic signs have emerged ahead of next year’s election.

But, Navarro told Sciutto unprompted at the top of the interview, there's "no anxiety in the White House about the economy.”

"We don't run around the West Wing with anxiety. We look at the chessboard and we see basically a strong Trump economy growing at 2 percent because of tax cuts, deregulation, cheap energy and trade," he said.

Navarro also defended Trump's decision this month to delay tariffs on certain Chinese goods like electronics and some clothing until Dec. 15, citing a desire to avoid the tariffs hampering the Christmas shopping season. He would not say if Trump would reimpose those tariffs in light of China's latest move, saying the White House would have conversations about it and reiterating that "what I can tell you this is this news today is not breaking news."

