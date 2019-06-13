Trump aide Conway repeatedly violated U.S. law, U.S. investigators find

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, repeatedly violated U.S. law by making political comments while serving in the White House and should be removed from the federal workforce, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) said on Thursday.

"Given that Ms. Conway is a repeat offender and has shown disregard for the law, OSC recommends that she be removed from federal service," for comments made in television interviews and social media posts, the office said in a statement. (Reporting by David Shepardson Writing by Susan Heavey)