Trump aide Walt Nauta also indicted in classified documents case

WASHINGTON — Walt Nauta, an aide to Donald Trump, has been indicted on federal criminal charges connected to the former president's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Nauta was hit with six charges including conspiracy to obstruct, withholding a document or record and scheme to conceal, according to the federal indictment that was unsealed Friday afternoon.

Nauta, Trump's butler and body man — whose legal bills are being paid by a Trump political organization — had come under scrutiny by investigators over his shifting accounts of whether he moved boxes of documents at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at his urging.

An attorney for Nauta declined to comment to NBC News about Trump's post.

The charges against Nauta, a Naval veteran, were the latest in a flurry of developments cascading from the history-making news Thursday night that a federal grand jury had indicted the former president on seven criminal charges connected to his handling of classified documents discovered last year at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The grand jury’s charging decision is the culmination of a months-long Justice Department investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Smith is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. ET in Washington.

The charges make the twice-impeached former commander-in-chief the first former president to ever face federal criminal charges.

Trump said Thursday night that his attorneys were informed that he has been indicted in the special counsel’s investigation into his handling of classified documents. A source familiar with the matter said Trump had received a summons to appear in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

Hours after that news broke, Trump, on Friday morning, shook up his legal team, shedding a pair of attorneys who'd so far represented the ex-commander-in-chief through the investigation.

In posts to his Truth Social platform, Trump continued to rail against the charges and announced that attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley were no longer representing him. Trusty appeared on NBC News on Friday morning to defend Trump. Both lawyers said they had tendered their resignations in a statement.

“For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later,” Trump wrote. “I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and sick’ group of people.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on his plane after a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023. (Evan Vucci / AP file)

Trump added that he would be “announcing additional lawyers in the coming days.”

That announcement came just after news emerged that the case against him would be overseen — initially — by a federal judge he appointed who’d come under criticism by a higher court for ruling in his favor on a series of issues earlier in the investigation.

Trump’s case was assigned Friday to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, two sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Last year, Cannon, during the earliest stages of the federal investigation into the ex-president’s handling of classified documents, granted his request to have a special master review all the evidence seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Her September 2022 decision to appoint the special master temporarily blocked parts of the Justice Department’s investigation into the trove of top secret and classified documents retrieved by federal agents from the former president’s South Florida residence.

The decision by Cannon, whom Trump appointed to the bench in 2020, sparked immediate criticism from legal experts and, three months later, was dismissed by a federal appeals court, which ruled that Cannon’s decision had been incorrect and lifted the restrictions on the probe, allowing investigators to proceed more quickly.

The charges, the second time Trump has been indicted since he left office, focus on how he handled some of the country’s most sensitive secrets as he was leaving the White House.

Two sources briefed on the seven charges said the indictment includes false statements and conspiracy to obstruct. All charges are related to retaining documents and obstructing justice. The number of counts remains unknown.

After Trump left office, the federal government attempted, multiple times, to obtain files he had kept from his time in the White House, providing him and his legal team several opportunities to hand them over. The government eventually seized more than 11,000 pages of government documents from Mar-a-Lago, including more than 100 classified documents, after Trump’s team attested that it had done a thorough search for classified documents at the location.

