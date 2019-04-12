Trump aides considered releasing detained immigrants into sanctuary cities in revenge against Democrats, leaked emails reveal

White House officials have tried to pressure US immigration authorities to release migrants detained at the border onto the streets of âsanctuary citiesâ to retaliate against Donald Trump's political adversaries.

The Washington Post which reviewed emails on the issue and spoke to unnamed officials at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said the White House proposed the measure at least twice in the past six months.

According to the emails, the measure was first suggested in November, as a migrant caravan approached the US southern border, and again in February, amid a standoff with Democrats over funding for Mr Trump's border wall.

Sanctuary cities are those where local officials decline to hand over illegal immigrants for deportation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's district in San Francisco was among those the White House wanted to target, according to DHS officials. The administration also considered releasing detainees in other Democratic strongholds.



White House officials first broached the plan in an email on 16 November, asking officials at several agencies whether members of the caravan could be arrested at the border and then bused âto small- and mid-sized sanctuary citiesâ.

The White House told US Immigration and Customs Enforcement that the plan was intended to alleviate a shortage of jail space but also served to send a message to Democrats. The attempt at political retribution raised alarm within the US Customs and Enforcement (ICE), with a top official responding that it was rife with budgetary and liability concerns, and noting that âthere are PR risks as well.â

After the White House pressed again in February, ICE's legal department rejected the idea as inappropriate and rebuffed the administration.

A White House official and a spokesman for the DHS sent nearly identical statements to them on Thursday, indicating that the proposal is no longer under consideration.

âThis was just a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion,â the White House statement said.

Ms Pelosi's office criticised the plan.

âThe extent of this administration's cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated,â said Ms Pelosi's spokesperson Ashley Etienne. âUsing human beings â including little children â as pawns in their warped game to perpetuate fear and demonise immigrants is despicable.â

Mr Trump has made immigration a central aspect of his administration, and he has grown increasingly frustrated at the influx of migrants from Central America.

He often casts them as killers and criminals who threaten US security, pointing to cases in which immigrants have killed US citizens â including a notable case on a San Francisco pier in 2015. And he has railed against liberal sanctuary city policies, saying they endanger Americans.

âThese outrageous sanctuary cities are grave threats to public safety and national security,â Mr Trump said on 7 December in a speech to the Safe Neighbourhoods Conference in Kansas City, Missouri. The speech came less than a month after the White House asked ICE about moving detainees to such cities.

âEach year, sanctuary cities release thousands of known criminal aliens from their custody and right back into the community," Mr Trump said. "So they put them in, and they have them, and they let them go, and it drives you people a little bit crazy, doesn't it, huh?â



The White House believed it could punish Democrats â including Ms Pelosi â by busing ICE detainees into their districts before their release, according to two DHS whistleblowers who independently reported the busing plan to Congress.

One of the whistleblowers spoke with The Post, and several DHS officials confirmed the accounts. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller discussed the proposal with ICE, according to two DHS officials. Matthew Albence, who is ICE's acting deputy director, immediately questioned the proposal in November and later circulated the idea within his agency when it resurfaced in February, seeking the legal review that ultimately doomed the proposal.

Mr Miller and Mr Albence declined to comment.

Mr Miller's name did not appear on any of the documents reviewed by The Post. But as White House senior adviser on immigration policy, officials at ICE understood that he was pressing the plan.