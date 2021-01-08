Trump aides describe the president as being unhinged and alone like 'mad King George'

Grace Panetta
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump Screenshot via @realdonaldtrump/Twitter

  • Trump administration officials and allies are comparing President Donald Trump to "Mad King George" in his final days in office, The Washington Post reports. 

  • Aides described his conduct as that of "a total monster" and the violent circumstances in Washington that Trump caused as "insane" and "beyond the pale."

  • Trump played a significant role in instigating his supporters to mount a violent insurrection on Capitol Hill on Wednesday that forced Congress to evacuate and resulted in multiple injuries and deaths. 

Trump administration officials and allies are comparing President Donald Trump to "mad King George" in his final days in office as Washington grapples with the aftermath of the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill that Trump helped instigate.

Aides described his conduct to The Washington Post as that of "a total monster" and the violent circumstances in Washington that Trump caused as "insane" and "beyond the pale."

Speaking to a group of demonstrators who gathered in Washington to attempt to stop Congress from counting electoral votes, Trump continued to falsely claim that the election was stolen and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol. 

He incited his supporters to mount an insurrection on Capitol Hill that resulted in violent clashes, forced both chambers of Congress to go into recess and lawmakers to evacuate, and resulted in massive amounts of property damage and numerous injuries. Five people, including a murdered US Capitol police officer, died as a result of the violence. 

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump made matters worse by attacking his own Vice President, Mike Pence. In the days leading up to the January 6 joint session, Trump had falsely asserted that Pence had the power to "decertify" states' presidential election results and could "send certificates back to the states." 

In reality, Congress' job was not to certify electoral votes, but to count slates of electors already certified in the states.  

 Trump finally realized a video statement Thursday evening condemning the violence and acknowledging that he would not serve a second term in office, although he did not concede that he had lost the election, did not mention President-elect Joe Biden's name, and lied by claiming he "immediately" deployed the National Guard. 

Both The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that Trump recorded the video after White House counsel Pat Cipollone warned him that his conduct could expose him to criminal charges for inciting violence. 

Read more: These are all the federal crimes Trump extremists could be charged with after their attack on the US Capitol

Multiple Trump administration officials, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have resigned as a direct result of the insurrection. 

For McConnell's part, the Post reported that he doesn't plan to speak to Trump ever again. Trump also got into a "screaming match" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, Punchbowl News reported.

King George III, who reigned England from 1760 to 1820, lost the American Revolutionary War to British colonialists who left England and founded colonies in what is now the United States. He " spent his last decade in a fog of insanity and blindness," according to the History Channel, over what historians believe was severe mental illness. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

