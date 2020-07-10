Trump Aides Not Sweating His Supreme Court Taxes Rebuke

Moments after the Supreme Court resoundingly rejected President Donald Trump’s claims to total immunity from prosecution on Thursday, the president did what he usually does: He began venting his rage on Twitter.

Behind the scenes, however, members of his team were far more serene.

“It’s not something we are worrying about,” an adviser to Trump’s re-election campaign bluntly told The Daily Beast.

That’s because, as that adviser and another source working on the president’s re-election effort say, they are operating under the belief that the ruling will be a non-issue, at least for now. There is widespread expectation that any resulting revelations about the president’s finances will occur after the 2020 election, nullifying any immediate political damage from the court.

That sense of relief marked a coda on a dramatic and constitutionally consequential Friday morning, in which the court issued a pair of 7-2 decisions, ruling that the president’s blanket claims of immunity from legal investigation—both by Congress and law enforcement authorities in New York—lacked legal merit. In broad strokes, the decisions were setbacks for Trump, which may explain why he tweeted, shortly after they were handed down, that it was “Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

But the court also remanded both cases to lower courts to consider specific objections to the proceedings, ones that don’t simply claim the president is above the law by virtue of his office, giving the president’s re-election team what it wanted: time.

Though congressional Democrats and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance may gain access to Trump’s tax returns and other financial records, that information is not likely to emerge before voters go to the polls in November. If that was any comfort for Trump, his immediate, barely comprehensible Twitter outburst didn’t show it. But congressional Democrats were not entirely pleased either. The decision dealt a blow of sorts to congressional oversight powers, rejecting the broad scope of House Democrats’ requests for financial information from the president, and putting in place new standards for subpoenas to have to meet.

For legal conservatives, it was a satisfactory outcome—finding a middle ground between demands for congressional and law enforcement oversight powers and separation of powers claims by the president.

“I think they struck a pretty good balance,” said Devin Watkins, a member of the Federalism and Separation of Powers Executive Committee at the conservative Federalist Society, in a Thursday conference call with reporters on the two cases, Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Vance.

“They didn't rubber stamp the subpoenas of the House of Representatives, but nor did they rubber stamp the opinions of President Trump’s personal attorney,” Watkins said of the former.

The balance of the two decisions was evident in a concurring opinion offered by Trump’s two Supreme Court nominees—Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh—who sided with the court’s more progressive members on the overarching question of presidential immunity. But the two men explicitly carved out the president’s right to raise other constitutional objections to the breadth and scope of congressional requests for information.

When asked by reporters to weigh in at a press briefing on Thursday, Trump’s White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that the president was “gratified” by the day’s decision. She also, however, argued that recent rulings demonstrated the imperative of re-electing Trump and placing more conservatives on the Court.

Jenna Ellis, an attorney to Trump and his re-election campaign, said in a statement to The Daily Beast on Thursday morning, that the rulings amounted to “a delayed victory for President Trump,” even though they clearly discounted his broad claims of legal immunity.

“Democrats have continued to harass President Trump through the Russia Witch Hunt, the Impeachment Hoax, and other lies and manipulations, and Democrats will continue to lose,” said Ellis. “All Americans, including the President of the United States, have a right to be free from politically-motivated harassment.”