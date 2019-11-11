Trump aides are reportedly worried about John Bolton's meeting notes

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton took a lot of notes during his time in the White House — and that has many of President Trump's aides worried, several current and former administration officials told Axios on Sunday.

Bolton was a "voracious note-taker," one person who attended several meetings with him told Axios, filling up page after page on a legal pad. On Friday, Bolton's lawyer, Chuck Cooper, sent a letter to the House of Representative's general counsel, stating that Bolton "was personally involved" in "many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed" during the impeachment inquiry.

Bolton, Axios' Jonathan Swan writes, "probably has more details than any impeachment inquiry witness, so far, about President Trump's machinations on Ukraine." His testimony has been requested by House Democrats, and Cooper has asked a court to decide whether his client should give a deposition or listen to the White House, which ordered him and others not to comply. Bolton resigned in September, and The Associated Press reports that he has landed a book deal with Simon & Schuster, worth about $2 million.

