Trump aims to box in Biden abroad, but it may not work

MATTHEW LEE
·6 min read
  • FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. On Friday, Nov., 13, 2020, China has become one of the last major governments to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
    1/4

    Trump Biden Foreign Policy

    FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. On Friday, Nov., 13, 2020, China has become one of the last major governments to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo South Korean army soldiers pass by a TV screen showing a live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. The Korean letters read "U.S. presidential election TV debate." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
    2/4

    Trump Biden Foreign Policy

    FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo South Korean army soldiers pass by a TV screen showing a live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. The Korean letters read "U.S. presidential election TV debate." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo people watch a TV screen showing the live-broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
    3/4

    Trump Biden Foreign Policy

    FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo people watch a TV screen showing the live-broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo a screen shows a live broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
    4/4

    Trump Biden Foreign Policy

    FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo a screen shows a live broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. On Friday, Nov., 13, 2020, China has become one of the last major governments to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo South Korean army soldiers pass by a TV screen showing a live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. The Korean letters read "U.S. presidential election TV debate." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo people watch a TV screen showing the live-broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo a screen shows a live broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — On its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that it hopes will box in President-elect Joe Biden's administration on numerous foreign policy matters and cement President Donald Trump’s “America First” legacy in international affairs.

Yet, the push may not work, as many of these decisions can be withdrawn or significantly amended by the incoming president when he takes office on Jan. 20.

In recent weeks, the White House, State Department and other agencies have been working overtime to produce new policy pronouncements on Iran, Israel, China and elsewhere that aim to lock in Trump's vision for the world. Some have attracted significant attention while others have flown largely under the radar.

And, while Biden could reverse many of them with a stroke of the pen, some will demand the time and attention of his administration when it comes into power with a host of other priorities that perhaps need more urgent attention.

The most recent of these moves took place this past week as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made what may be his last visit to Israel as secretary of state and delivered two announcements in support of Israel's claims to territory claimed by the Palestinians.

Biden's team has remained silent about these announcements, but Biden has made clear he supports few, if any, of them and will reverse many as he intends to return to a more traditional policy toward Israel and the Palestinians.

The Trump administration’s determined efforts to thwart potential Biden policy reversals actually began months earlier, half a world away from the Jewish state, with China, even before the former vice president was formally declared the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

As opinion polls started to show Biden as a clear favorite to beat Trump in November, the administration began to move even as the president maintained a public face of defiance and absolute confidence in his reelection.

Some officials point to a July 13 declaration from Pompeo that the United States would now reject virtually all of China's territorial claims in the South Chine Sea, a 180-degree shift from previous administrations' positions that all such claims should be handled by arbitration.

While many of Trump’s foreign policy decisions from early on have been designed to blow up the previous administration's foreign policy achievements — withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris Climate Accord and the Trans Pacific Partnership on trade — the South China Sea decision was the first to be linked by administration officials to the possibility that Biden might be the next president.

One administration official said at the time that decisions made after that would all be taken with an eye toward Biden becoming president. Thus, the fear that Trump might be a one-term president began to take hold in July and has been followed by an acceleration of pronouncements aimed mainly at thwarting any reversal by Biden.

A look at some of those moves:

ISRAEL

On Thursday, before making an unprecedented trip to an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, Pompeo announced that the U.S, would henceforth consider “antisemitic” the groups that advocate for Palestinian rights by supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

He also announced a change in import labeling rules that will require products made in settlements to be identified as “Made in Israel.” The product labeling will take some time to take effect and, as yet, no groups have been hit with the antisemitic designation. But, even if they are implemented, Biden could reverse them on Day One.

Those moves followed numerous other Israel-friendly steps the administration has taken since it came to office. They include recognizing Jerusalem as the capital, moving the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv, and cutting off aid to the Palestinian Authority and the U.N. refugee agency that works with Palestinians. While Biden is unlikely to move the embassy back to Tel Aviv, the other measures can be reversed quickly.

IRAN

Pompeo and other officials have spoken of a new push for sanctions against Iran, but the fact is that the administration has been ramping up such penalties since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal two years ago. New sanctions could potentially target supporters of Iranian-backed militia in Iraq and Afghanistan along with the Shiite Houthi movement in Yemen, which has been involved in a disastrous war with the country's internationally recognized government.

Biden has spoken of wanting to rejoin the nuclear accord, and Iranian officials have said they would be willing to come back into compliance with the accord if he does. Biden could eliminate many of the Trump administration's reimposed sanctions by executive order, but it remains unclear how high a priority it will be for him.

BROADER MIDDLE EAST

While the withdrawal of significant numbers of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and Iraq — bringing troop levels down to 2,500 in each country — is a clear indication of Trump's intentions, Biden's approach remains less certain. The withdrawals could be delayed or slow-rolled by the Pentagon, and it remains unclear how the State Department will handle staffing at its embassies in Baghdad and Kabul, both of which are dependent on U.S. military support.

Pompeo has threatened to close the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad unless rocket attacks by Iranian-backed militias against the area in which it's located are halted. However, despite the troop withdrawal determination last week, there has been no announcement about the embassy's status.

CHINA

Although the administration's most strident actions against China began more than a year ago, they have gained momentum since March, when Trump determined that he would at once blame China for the spread of the novel coronavirus and accuse Biden of being soft on Beijing.

Since then, the administration has steadily ramped up sanctions against China over Taiwan, Tibet, trade, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. It has also moved against the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and sought restrictions on Chinese social media applications like TikTok and WeChat.

Last week, the State Department's policy planning office released a 70-page China policy strategy document. While it contains little in the way of immediate policy recommendations, it advocates for increased support and cooperation with Taiwan. Indeed, as the document was released, U.S. officials were meeting with Taiwanese counterparts in Washington to discuss economic cooperation.

RUSSIA

Sunday marked the formal withdrawal of the U.S. from the “Open Skies Treaty” with Russia, which allowed each country overflight rights to inspect military facilities. The withdrawal, six months after the U.S. notified the Russians of its intent, leaves only one arms-control pact still in force between the former Cold War foes — the New START treaty, which limits the number of nuclear warheads each may have. That treaty will expire in February.

The Trump administration had said it wasn't interested in extending the New START treaty unless China also joined, something Beijing has rejected. In recent weeks, however, the administration has eased its stance and said it's willing to consider an extension. As the transition to the Biden administration approaches, those negotiations remain a work in progress.

Latest Stories

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Trump campaign demands second Georgia recount after judge's dismissal of Pennsylvania challenge

    Undaunted by a Pennsylvania judge's withering dismissal of a plea to discount millions of mail-in votes, the Trump campaign turned its attention to another battleground state and demanded a second recount in Georgia. The move was the latest shot in a salvo of legal cases with Donald Trump still showing no sign of accepting that he lost the election. On Monday Michigan's four-member Elections board is due to meet to ratify their results, with one of the two Republicans indicating he could vote against doing so. The demand for a Georgia recount came hours after Judge Matthew Brann described the challenge to the Pennsylvania result as without merit. Alleging irregularities in the way ballots were treated across the state, the Trump campaign had asked the court to prevent millions of mail-in ballots being counted. The argument was given short shrift by Judge Brann. “One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption," he wrote. "In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more."

  • Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill

    Incoming presidents "typically want to wait until they have the reins of power in order to put their fingerprints on the policies coming out of the door," Jared Bernstein, who served as President-elect Joe Biden's chief economist during the Obama administration, said this week during a virtual conference. But, he added, Biden would prefer that not be the case when it comes to coronavirus relief, which is "something that should happen now."Biden has entered the coronavirus relief fight and wants a deal done before he's sworn in as president, Politico reports, even though waiting would theoretically increase the Democratic Party's chances of securing a larger deal, which is currently a non-starter for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "They care more about governing than they care about politics on this one," one person in touch with the transition team told Politico.Biden's camp is reportedly focused on ensuring Black-owned businesses receive loans they had trouble securing following the first relief bill, getting funding for state and local governments, and extending enhanced unemployment benefits. The latter issue is where Biden "may have to give something up to McConnell that we really don't want to give up to get" a deal, "but we simply have to do this," another person close to the transition team said. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

    Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lot arrived to find the vehicle on fire. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported. In a news release early Sunday, Lt. Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9:23 p.m. Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Ethiopia army threatens 'no mercy' in assault on regional capital

    Ethiopia's military on Sunday warned of an all-out assault on Mekele, capital of the Tigray region, telling civilians to flee while they still can. "The next decisive battle is to surround Mekele with tanks," Dejene Tsegaye, a military spokesman, told state broadcasters on Sunday, threatening a siege of the city. He added a warning for Mekele's half a million residents: "Save yourself. A directive has been communicated for you to dissociate yourself from this junta, after that there will be no mercy." Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed - last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner - launched a military campaign against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on November 4, accusing it of attacking two federal military camps in the region, and of defying his government and seeking to destabilise it. On Sunday, Ethiopia said it would not talk to Tigrayan leaders to end the fighting. "We don't negotiate with criminals... We bring them to justice, not to the negotiating table," Mamo Mihretu, an aide to Mr Abiy, told the BBC.

  • Biden chief of staff says inauguration ‘not going to be the same’

    Ron Klain said the inauguration ceremony will be altered to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

    A group of Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) are launching a lawsuit -- in the hopes of blocking the certification of Pennsylvania's election results -- that claims a state law passed in 2019 allowing for universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If that were the case, mail-in ballots would be invalidated, likely swinging the state back to President Trump.> Here is the complaint introduction from the Commonwealth Court filing /5 pic.twitter.com/OdF3hdUpwS> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020The lawsuit quickly drew heated criticism, including accusations that Kelly (who was just re-elected himself) and the other plaintiffs are "openly rejecting democracy and the rule of law," but many observers were simply perplexed. For starters, the bill was passed over a year ago, raising questions as to why its constitutionality wasn't brought up between then and now. Plus, it was pushed through thanks to a majority GOP state legislature, with only one Republican member of the state House voting against it, while GOP senators backed it unanimously. > In the lawsuit, filed this morning in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs say Act 77 is "unconstitutional," and "implemented illegally." They argue it's an illegal attempt to override limitations on absentee voting, and needed to go through a constitutional amendment first /3> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • A new CDC report found that Kansas counties who complied with a mask mandate saw a decrease in cases compared to counties that didn't

    The CDC found that counties in Kansas that opted out of the statewide mask mandate saw their number of cases jump by 100% over the period studied.

  • Asian American candidates make history in local NorCal races

    Ceilings were smashed and boundaries were broken this election season in California, as voters put diverse candidates into office. "I think that particular needs in particular communities that have not had a voice or a seat at the table, will be respected," said David Chiu, Assemblyman representing District 17 and Chair of the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus. In Northern California, Asian American candidates made history by winning elections. Get the full story in the video above.

  • Convicted spy Jonathan Pollard released from parole and due to move to Israel

    Jonathan Pollard, the former US Navy officer convicted of spying for Israel, has finished his parole and is expected to move to the Jewish state in the near future. Mr Pollard was one of the most prolific spies in US history and had shared thousands of classified documents with Israel during the Cold War. The US Justice Department’s parole commission decided on Friday to allow a travel ban on Mr Pollard to expire after he served 30 years in prison. According to the New York Times, he is the only American to ever be sentenced with life imprisonment for spying on behalf of an ally. The espionage affair strained US-Israel relations for decades. The decision to lift his travel restrictions is being seen as a parting gift to the Israelis from the Trump administration, which has heavily favoured Israel during its term. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has long pushed for the release of Mr Pollard and after granting him Israeli citizenship in 1995, and has tried to bring him to Israel as part of diplomatic negotiations. “The prime minister expects to see Jonathan Pollard in Israel soon, and together with all Israelis, extends his best wishes to him and his wife Esther,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Saturday night. Mr Pollard was a young civilian intelligence analyst for the US Navy and sold military secrets to the Israelis in exchange for thousands of dollars a month while he was working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. A year and a half into his espionage he was arrested by FBI agents in 1985 while trying to claim asylum at the Israeli embassy in Washington. The 66-year-old convicted spy was released from federal prison in 2015 after serving 30 years and placed on parole. A five-year travel ban was placed on him as well as parole conditions including a curfew, restrictions on what jobs he could take and a location tag. "We are grateful and delighted that our client is finally free of any restrictions, and is now a free man in all respects," Mr Pollard’s lawyers said. "We look forward to seeing our client in Israel." His lawyer, Eliot Lauer, told Channel 12 TV that Pollard was “ecstatic” and determined to move to Israel but that it would take some time because Pollard’s wife is undergoing medical treatment for cancer.

  • Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

    While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • U.S. Navy admiral makes unannounced visit to Taiwan, sources say

    A two-star Navy admiral overseeing U.S. military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region has made an unannounced visit to Taiwan, two sources told Reuters on Sunday, in a high-level trip that could vex China. The sources, who include a Taiwanese official familiar with the situation, said the official was Rear Admiral Michael Studeman. According to the Navy's website, Studeman is director of the J2, which oversees intelligence, at the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command.

  • Michigan attorney general looks at criminal charges for state officials who would overturn election results

    Trump has personally reached out to several Republican officials regarding the results of the election

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • AOC calls out Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million bail release as 'protection of white supremacy'

    "Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim," AOC wrote on Twitter.

  • Spike in cases delays Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble

    Singapore and Hong Kong on Saturday postponed the start of an air travel bubble meant to boost tourism for both cities, citing a spike in infections in the Chinese territory as a “sober reminder” of risks to public health. The travel bubble, originally slated to begin Sunday, will be delayed by at least two weeks, Hong Kong’s minister of commerce and economic development, Edward Yau, said at a news conference. Hong Kong reported 43 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 13 untraceable local infections.