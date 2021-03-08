Trump allies attack Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey interview

Queen Elizabeth II (L) and US President Donald Trump (2nd L) view American items in the Royal collection while Ivanka Trump (4th R) daughter of US President Donald Trump, speaks with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2nd R) at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s allies have hit out at Meghan Markle over her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview after she once said she would move to Canada if he won the White House.

And the ex-president said last year that he was “not a fan” of Meghan after she and Harry encouraged Americans to vote in the US presidential election he lost to Joe Biden.

Now Mr Trump’s biggest online cheerleaders have been quick to take shots at Meghan.

“Here’s the question Oprah should have asked Harry & Meghan: isn’t the whole point of the Royal Family that it’s *not* about you but about your country? It’s about service to the UK and the Commonwealth,” tweeted former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller.

Here’s the question Oprah should have asked Harry & Meghan: isn’t the whole point of the Royal Family that it’s *not* about you but about your country? It’s about service to the UK and the Commonwealth. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 8, 2021

“During President Trump’s head of state visit to the UK, I had the privilege of getting to meet several members of the Royal Family. They were unfailingly gracious & deeply committed to preserving the traditions and heritage of the UK.”

And Mr Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis, who represented him in his attempts to overturn the election results, also attacked Meghan.

“Meghan not knowing what she was getting into marrying Prince Harry is ‘evangelicals’ for Biden not knowing what they were getting into voting Democrat. No one believes you,” she tweeted.

Right-wing political activist Jack Posobiec also took a shot at Meghan, tweeting: “A lot of people fell for Meghan Markle’s latest publicity stunt.”

And Charlie Kirk added: “RT if you couldn’t care less about what the ‘royal’ family has to say on Oprah.”

Meghan not knowing what she was getting into marrying Prince Harry is “evangelicals” for Biden not knowing what they were getting into voting Democrat.



No one believes you. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 8, 2021

Mr Trump and Meghan have a history of taking shots at each other, going back to 2016 when she first spoke about her feelings towards him during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

Story continues

“It’s really the moment I go, ‘We film Suits in Toronto and I might just stay in Canada,’” she said

”Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right - I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points - that is a huge number, and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it.”

Asked about those comments in 2019, Mr Trump said “No, I didn’t know she was nasty.”

During Mr Trump’s state visit, Meghan did not attend the Buckingham Palace lunch for him as she was on maternity leave, and Harry reportedly avoided him and talked to Ivanka Trump.

Mr Trump later denied that and said that it was “OK for her to be nasty to me - it’s not good for me to be nasty to her.”

In January 2020, Harry then told a Greta Thunberg impersonator on a prank call that Mr Trump had “blood on his hands” for his support of the US coal industry.

Mr Trump refused to comment on that but said that the US would not pay for the couple’s security if they moved to California.

And after Meghan and Harry’s joint TV appearance in September 2020 to encourage Americans to go to the polls, Mr Trump hit out at Meghan.

“I’m not a fan of hers. And I would say this — and she probably has heard that — but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s going to need it.”

Read More

Meghan and Harry Oprah interview - Live: Prince claims Charles and William ‘trapped’, as palace faces racism questions

Harry and Meghan: How to watch Oprah’s interview in the UK tonight

How have the royal family responded to Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview? Everything we know so far

Harry and Meghan: Boris Johnson declines to comment on royal family racism allegation