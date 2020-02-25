Trump Allies’ Battle Over Senate Seat Prompts Republican Jitters

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump so far hasn’t been able to head off a drawn-out Republican brawl for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia that pits two candidates he’s praised against each other and triggered jitters within the party about potentially losing the seat in November.

The conflict’s been brewing since Georgia’s GOP Governor Brian Kemp chose businesswoman Kelly Loeffler in December to temporarily fill an open Senate seat, despite lobbying from the president to pick four-term GOP Representative Doug Collins, who’s now waging a primary fight.

Collins last week rejected Trump’s attempt to lure him away from challenging Loeffler by floating the idea of making him a candidate to become the next U.S. spy chief. Hours after Trump made the surprise announcement, Collins said no. “I’m running a Senate race down here in Georgia,” he said.

Collins has been an ardent Trump backer since the 2016 primaries and as the top Judiciary Committee Republican was prominently one of the president’s most vocal defenders during the House impeachment inquiry. Though Loeffler is new in the Capitol, she quickly picked up a Twitter habit that she’s used to praise Trump and bash his critics.

The concern for Republicans is that a bitter fight between Republican candidates provides an opening for Democrats. The Georgia race is crucial to the GOP’s bid to keep the Senate majority it has held since 2015. Republicans will be defending 23 seats in November, compared with 12 for Democrats. A net pickup of four seats by Democrats would guarantee them the majority.

‘Jungle Primary’

The Georgia contest isn’t a typical Republican primary that chooses a nominee to run against a Democrat. Instead, multiple candidates from both parties will compete in a wide-open “jungle primary” on Nov. 3. It’s to fill the last two years of the term Republican Senator Johnny Isakson, who resigned for health reasons.

If no candidate wins a majority, a runoff election between the top two vote-getters will be set for Jan. 5. While Republicans hold a statewide edge in voting, some in the party worry a Loeffler-Collins battle could divide GOP voters and make it easier for a Democrat to win.

Republicans have quickly taken sides.

Collins, who has represented northeastern Georgia in the House since 2013, is a well-known fixture on Fox News and other conservative outlets. He’s backed by high-profile conservatives including former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who won the state’s 2008 presidential primary, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, Fox News host Sean Hannity, and conservative radio host Mark Levin. Collins has been invited to speak this week at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference run by Schlapp outside Washington. Loeffler isn’t on the line-up.

On The Attack

Collins and his allies have launched broadsides against Loeffler as politically untested and anything but a Trump Republican, flagging her past support for Utah’s GOP Senator Mitt Romney. They’ve even questioned her depiction as a hunter in a posed ad with a shotgun over one shoulder, mocking her expensive outfit and saying she doesn’t have a Georgia hunting license.

Loeffler’s campaign notes that Collins briefly was state chairman for former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker for president in 2015.

“Sending an untried and untested candidate against the Democrats could very well be a disaster. Doug is anything but untried and untested,” said Dan McLagan, a campaign spokesman for Collins.

Loeffler, as the incumbent, has support from the National Republican Senatorial Committee controlled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The committee’s policy is to blacklist any political companies that work for candidates challenging a GOP incumbent.

That has upset the Collins campaign, which accused the NRSC of trying to shut down competition.

“Collins is everything Georgians hate about Washington,” NRSC Executive Director Kevin McLaughlin responded. “He is a swamp creature that claims to be conservative.” McLaughlin added, “Now, having made an emotional, ill-informed and selfish decision, he finds himself at a crossroads.”

Lining Up Support

Loeffler also is working to build support among conservatives. Along with the support of Georgia’s governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, she is backed by conservative Senators Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, as well as the fiscally conservative Club for Growth, which is running a $3 million ad campaign against Collins.