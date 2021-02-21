Trump allies cower after Capitol insurrection, while Myanmar protests for democracy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christian Schneider, Opinion columnist
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It was mere months ago that a country’s commander in chief, having lost a hard-fought election, blamed voter fraud for his party’s failure and justified overturning the election results via force.

Only this coup was not carried out by baristas posting as QAnon shamen or flag-wielding MAGA enthusiasts. It was carried out by the Myanmar military, which took control of the country in a predawn coup on Feb. 1 after detaining State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

I believe that a free and fair election is the lifeblood of the multiparty democracy system,” said Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, commander in chief of Myanmar’s military, in a speech after the coup.

'Concerned for voting fraud'

Earlier, the incumbent National League for Democracy Party had captured 396 out of 476 seats, handing control to Suu Kyi for another five years. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won only 33 seats, triggering Min Aung Hlaing’s declarations of voter fraud.

Even after Myanmar, formerly Burma, transitioned to democracy a decade ago, the military still has enormous political influence — for instance, the nation’s constitution still guarantees the military a quarter of the seats in parliament.

“Authorities concerned for voting fraud are under investigation now,” said the new dictator, adding, “Incorrect voting results and the results came out from the statistics which can be fraud can bring obstacles for the strengthening of a democratic system aspired by the people.”

Protesters hold pictures of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb. 18, 2021.
Protesters hold pictures of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb. 18, 2021.

Sound familiar?

The election in Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) took place just as U.S. President Donald Trump began fomenting wild conspiracy theories that his Nov. 3 election had been “stolen” by Democrats. Trump spent two months lying about voter fraud on Twitter and trying to intimidate local election officials before finally inciting his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to overturn the results of the Electoral College.

State-sponsored disinformation

In mirroring Trump’s bogus claims about voter fraud, it is clear Min Aung Hlaing had been watching the U.S. president — even though claims of fraud at the polls in Myanmar were just as specious. Days after the Nov. 8 election, The Carter Center — an election observer founded by former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter — declared that in Myanmar, “voters were able to freely express their will at the polls and choose their elected representatives.”

The Biden administration has announced that it would block the Myanmar generals from accessing $1 billion in government funds held in the United States, and that an executive order would pave the way for sanctions on the military leaders who directed the coup, along with their close family members and affiliated business interests.

The Trump tactics are all there in Myanmar. For instance, on days in which the military lifts its internet ban, social media is typically flooded with state-sponsored disinformation that appears calculated to spread fear about the dangers of protesting.

Nonetheless, hundreds of thousands of brave protesters have taken to the streets in vocal protest of the military dictatorship. The country’s citizens have seen tanks roll through places like Yangon, the capital city, to intimidate them. Initially, the military had held protesters at bay with water cannons and rubber bullets — further reports are surfacing that police are beginning to fire live rounds into groups gathered to protest. A 19-year-old young woman died Friday from one of those rounds. She is the first protester to die.

'Hunger Games' and 'fake news'

Yet the citizens continue to revolt, often in fashions stolen from Western culture. The official signal of the pro-democracy protesters is the three-finger salute made popular in the "Hunger Games" movies. Demonstrators carry around signs calling military-owned news organizations “fake news” and using English four-letter words to tell the Tatmadaw (the military) leaders what they can do to themselves.

Young people in the streets, armed with social media and cellphones, have fomented an often festive atmosphere in the face of the military crackdown, where women in wedding dresses, bodybuilders, “golden retriever aficionados” and even some police have joined the demonstrations. Just days ago, a man dressed as Batman faced down tanks in Yangon.

Protester on a vehicle parked next to an armored personnel carrier in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb. 15, 2021.
Protester on a vehicle parked next to an armored personnel carrier in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb. 15, 2021.

Conversely, America has seen its elected officials cower in the face of thuggery:

►This week, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told a talk show host that the storming of the U.S. Capitol that left several people dead “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection.”

►Former Vice President Mike Pence, who was the target of rioters looking to hang him, still hasn’t said a word about his former president endangering his life.

►And, of course, 43 Republican senators sided with the insurrectionists, voting to acquit Trump of a charge of inciting the mob during his impeachment trial.

Had Trump gotten his way, these Republicans would be happy to gaslight Americans about what truly took place — just like the military junta in Myanmar has barred publications from referring to the takeover as a “coup,” Republicans like Johnson would try to erase the Capitol insurrection from the history books.

While brave protesters take to the streets to promote democracy in Asian countries, powerful elected officials in America hide to protect themselves from a primary opponent. And you can bet, while U.S. citizens looked on at the attempted Trump coup in horror, other aspiring dictators are seeing only inspiration.

Christian Schneider, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin, is a senior reporter at The College Fix, a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors and author of “1916: The Blog.” Follow him on Twitter: @Schneider_CM

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump allies cower after insurrection, while Myanmar fights for democracy

Recommended Stories

  • Trump ally violated UN arms embargo with Libya mission involving British mercenaries, leaked report alleges

    An ally of Donald Trump violated an arms embargo on Libya by sending British and other foreign mercenaries into the midst of the country's civil war, UN investigations found in a report seen by US media outlets. Erik Prince, a private security contractor and the brother of Mr Trump's former education secretary, provided foreign mercenaries and weapons to strongman Khalifa Haftar to support his bid to overthrow the UN-backed Libyan government in 2019, the report findings alleged. The confidential report is the result of an 18-month investigation and was delivered to the UN Security Council on Thursday and later leaked to the New York Times and the Washington Post. According to investigators, Mr Prince pitched the $80 million mercenary operation to General Khalifa Haftar shortly after his assault on Tripoli, which began in April 2019 and sparked the country's civil war. Libya has been engulfed by violence since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddaffi's dictatorship in 2011. The country has in recent years been split between a Government of National Accord in Tripoli, and an eastern-based administration, backed by General Haftar.

  • Russian court rejects Navalny appeal, setting up potential transfer to penal colony

    A Russian court on Saturday rejected leading Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's appeal against his prison sentence. The decision, which was expected, did reduce the term by about six weeks, but the opposition leader is now facing around two-and-a-half years in prison. It's unclear whether Navalny will be moved from the high-security Moscow prison where he's currently being held to a penal colony, but the squashed appeal does pave the way for such a transfer, The New York Times reports. The Kremlin is expected to face international backlash over the latest development. Per Reuters, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said the Council of Europe could soon impose sanctions on Russia if Navalny isn't freed, and the Times notes Moscow, which joined the human rights-focused council in 1996, could potentially withdraw or face expulsion. Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top rivals, was detained for violating parole (Navalny has said the charges are politically motivated) in January upon returning to Moscow from Berlin, where he spent months recovering from a poisoning, which he and others allege was carried out by Russia's FSB spy agency. The detention sparked mass protests across Russia, resulting in thousands of arrests. Read more at The New York Times and Reuters. More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayAmerican politicians hide behind the palace wallsThe boom in 'green' energy

  • Georgia Republicans seek to end Sunday early voting, a popular election method for Black voters

    The proposed bill would mandate photo identification to vote absentee and narrow the window for requesting an absentee ballot, among other changes.

  • Japan vaccine supplies to be limited, delaying shots for elderly: minister

    Japan will only receive limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the first months of the rollout and shots for the elderly will be distributed gradually, the country's inoculation chief said. Pfizer Inc, the maker of Japan's only approved COVID-19 vaccine, is ramping up production in Europe, but those increased supplies are not likely to reach Japan until May, Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono cautioned on Sunday in an interview with national broadcaster NHK. "We would like to start vaccinations for the elderly in April, but unfortunately the number of doses allocated to them will be very limited at first, so we want to start slowly," Kono said.

  • Joe Biden could visit Texas as soon as this week, White House press secretary says

    As Texans continue to recover amid the fallout from severe weather that damaged the state's power grid, leaving millions without electricity and clean drinking water, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden could make a visit there "as soon as this week." "He is eager to go down to Texas and show his support," Psaki told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on "This Week." On Friday, Biden said that he hoped to visit Texas "the middle of next week" but did not want to be a "burden" on recovery efforts.

  • U.N. nuclear chief says Iran to grant ‘less access’ to program

    Rafael Grossi’s comments came after an emergency trip to Iran.

  • The 15 best British TV shows of the last decade

    From "Fleabag" and "It's a Sin" to "The Great British Bake Off" and "The Crown," here are the 15 best British TV shows of the last decade.

  • A British Tabloid's Snarky Headline About Meghan Markle Is Drawing Backlash

    The headline read, "Publicity-Shy Woman Tells 7.67 BN People: I'm Pregnant."

  • Man who allegedly attacked Chinese woman on NY street arrested

    The attacker who pushed Olivia Munn's friend’s mother to the ground on a New York street has been arrested following the actress' plea.

  • Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Sets China Release Date

    Disney’s “‘Raya and the Last Dragon” is set to hit theaters in China on March 5, the same day as its release on Disney Plus in other territories. It ranks among the first foreign titles to announce an upcoming release date since the Wednesday conclusion of the Chinese New Year holiday — the country’s top […]

  • States facing new Covid vaccine shortage: Who is giving the shots?

    Not just anyone can help give shots. Training requirements vary by state.

  • Psychological exam sought for NC man accused of threatening to kill President Biden

    The lawyer for David Kyle Reeves says in court motion that he ‘immediately sensed a mental disconnect and some form of psychosis’ from his client.

  • Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-440 near I-87 in Raleigh, police say

    Officers were dispatched late Friday night, and discovered the body on arrival.

  • Byron Jones named most disappointing 2020 CB by Football Outsiders

    Byron Jones named most disappointing 2020 CB by Football Outsiders

  • Sia Responds to Backlash for Casting Maddie Ziegler as an Autistic Character in Her New Movie

    Here's a breakdown of the controversy.

  • Column: The long, slow demise of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, and why it's not coming back soon

    Twenty-five years ago, a two-state solution seemed inevitable. Today, the world is a very different place.

  • Anime, pizza, sleep: low-key celebration for Japan's Osaka

    Japan's Naomi Osaka said she's living her "dreams" Saturday after defeating Jennifer Brady to win the Australian Open, adding that she'll celebrate with anime and pizza.

  • Emmy-winning composer Matthew Head scores new PBS documentary, ‘The Black Church’

    The Black Church has been an unwavering pillar of consistent solace, morality, and inspiration to generations of Black Americans for well over four centuries. In fact, most of American culture has drawn from the pulpits and pews of the Black Church. The origin of the great and popular music we’d heard past and present, from Ray Charles to the Migos, draws back from hymnals that date back to the 17th century.

  • Police officer — a Miami husband and father — killed after cruiser crashed on I-75

    Miami resident Horacio Sebastián Dominguez — father, husband, military veteran, Miccosukee police officer — died in a single car crash on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning, the tribe and police department announced.

  • How Chargers can fix offensive line this offseason

    Chargers Wire's Gavino Borquez rebuilds Los Angeles' offensive line.