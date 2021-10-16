Trump allies Lin Wood and Marjorie Taylor Greene exchange right-wing insults in a public feud

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (L), lawyer Lin Wood (R). Getty Images (L), Associated Press (R)

Former allies Lin Wood and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have attacked each other publicly in an escalating feud.

The bad blood seemed to begin when Greene replaced Wood as her lawyer in a defamation case.

Lin Wood told Insider that he and Greene were no longer "aligned" in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

Right-wing lawyer Lin Wood and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have been publicly attacking each other amid an escalating feud between the former political allies.

Wood and Greene are controversial figures and staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump. Both appear to have expressed belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory, and both have spread baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being fraudulent.

Yet, they have fallen out in recent months, and have been engaged in a war of words on social media.

The feud appears to have begun months ago, when Marjorie Taylor Greene replaced Wood as her attorney in a defamation case.

"I am fine with her decision as I guess I was too controversial for Marjorie since I was fighting for Trump to FIX 2020 and she was NOT," Wood wrote on his Telegram account.

After this, Wood ramped up criticisms of Greene, frequently accusing the congresswoman of not doing enough to try and overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, and calling her a "communist" or "communist sympathizer."

On September 4, Lin Wood wrote on Telegram that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a "communist." Lin Wood/Telegram

He added that Greene's calls to impeach President Joe Biden meant that she had accepted his victory.

Lin Wood told Insider that he and Greene were no longer "aligned" in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"I have been publicly calling for my former client, Rep. Greene, to take action to pressure Georgia officials to investigate and fix the 2020 Georgia election because of the massive evidence of election fraud and illegality which is publicly available," Wood said.

In response to his Telegram messages, on Saturday the Georgia congresswoman took to Twitter and Telegram to question Wood's motives and asserting that he is not "one of us."

Greene pointed out that Wood was fired by his former client Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenage Trump-supporting shooter accused of killing two people during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Wood previously raised $2 million for Rittenhouse's bail and then tried to take the money back after being fired.

-Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 9, 2021

"Only monsters hurt innocent people in their greatest time of need," Greene said about the incident.

She then encouraged her followers to donate to a fundraiser for Rittenhouse.

Greene added that the fact that Wood has not been targeted by the "J6 witch hunt," referring to the January 6 Commission established to investigate the Capitol insurrection, was evidence that he was not one of Trump's "biggest defenders."

In another message posted to Telegram, Greene questioned Wood's character and suggested his invocation of Christianity is disingenuous.

"We don't serve the same God because it's clear you're serving the father of lies," Greene wrote.

On October 9, Marjorie Taylor Greene posted messages about Lin Wood on her Telegram account. Marjorie Taylor Greene/Telegram

Wood then took to his Telegram account to respond to Greene, arguing that he had not asked for Rittenhouse's bail to be returned to him personally, but rather to the #FightBack Foundation which raised the money.

He added that he hopes he and Greene can "work out the differences which were publicly aired today."

"Why was this controversy aired publicly? Only God knows. He planned it," Wood wrote.

"I do not know why Rep. Greene called me a liar. I am not a liar," Wood told Insider.

"I have no idea why she called me a monster. Rep. Greene and I should be aligned in fighting to fix 2020. Perhaps her political consultant gave her false information and very poor advice on how to respond to my requests that she actively take steps to fix 2020."

Greene wrote on Telegram that Lin Wood's accusations that she has not supported audits in Georgia is a "bald-faced lie."

On October 12, Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote a message about Lin Wood on Telegram. Marjorie Taylor Greene/Telegram

A representative for Marjorie Taylor Greene did not respond to a request for comment.

