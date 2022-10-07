Trump allies Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich may be compelled to testify in 2020 election probe

(Getty Images)

Donald Trump allies including Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich may be compelled to testify in a 2020 election probe being carried out by a Georgia prosecutor.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions on Friday seeking to have both men, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, testify before a grand jury next month.

Mr Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani testified in August and has been told he could face criminal charges stemming from the investigation.

US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina’s attempt to fight a subpoena to testify is still pending in a federal appeals court.

Ms Willis has said she will pause her probe a month before the November midterm elections, and resume it after they conclude.

The petitions her office filed state that she wants the witnesses to appear before her grand jury after the election.

The investigation was originally based on Mr Trump’s January 2021 controversial phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to “find” the votes necessary for his campaign to win the state over Joe Biden.

It now also includes the fake elector scheme, threats and harassment against election workers and other issues.