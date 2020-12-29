Trump allies pardoned by president could be legally forced to testify against him, predicts Cohen

Gustaf Kilander
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump&#39;s former personal lawyer, has been speaking out against his former boss. (Getty Images)
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, has been speaking out against his former boss. (Getty Images)

President Trump's former fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen suggested on Monday night that Mr Trump's long line of pardons could come back to haunt him.

Mr Cohen, speaking on MSNBC, said that "Once you get that pardon, you're no longer able to invoke the fifth amendment, the right against self-incrimination, because you cannot be charged. So all of these people may ultimately be his downfall simply because they'll be testifying against him, either before a court or a tribunal".

"Do I think any of these people should be receiving pardons? Absolutely not," Mr Cohen said of the people Mr Trump has pardoned.

Mr Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress, tax evasion and campaign finance violations. He was released earlier this year to serve the rest of his sentence, ending next November, at home to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Cohen acknowledged that he would probably have been on Mr Trump's list had he not broken with the president. He said that he would have received a pardon "had I agreed not to come out, not to speak truth to power". Mr Cohen said that he thought there would be more pardons coming from Mr Trump on his way out the door. Mr Cohen suggested that the President was "wearing the entire country down" and that he would be dropping "the pardon power for Jared, for Don, for Ivanka, Eric, (Trump Organisation Chief Financial Officer) Allen Weisselberg, whoever he thinks could get a federal indictment". Mr Trump's presidency ends in 22 days.

Mr Cohen said that Mr Trump was "taking political favours and money by people for the sole purpose of giving them pardons. The man has completely usurped the fact that there's a pardon office, that there are people that should be receiving pardons".

Mr Cohen said that ignoring the work of The Office of the Pardon Attorney in the Department of Justice was like giving the President the power to give out get out of jail free cards to people "simply because you're a friend".

Mr Cohen said that Mr Trump wanted to run the country in "the same way he ran the Trump organisation, as if he owns the company, as if he owns the Unites States of America".

Handing out pardons to his children, son-in-law, and an attempt to pardon himself could be an admission of guilt from Mr Trump. It was reported earlier this month that Mr Trump feared reprisals from a Justice Department under President-elect Joe Biden's leadership, although Mr Biden has given no inkling that he would come after Mr Trump or his family. NBC News reported in November that Mr Biden has told advisors that he would like to focus on other things, fearing that investigations of the Trump administration could further divide an already polarised country. He "just wants to move on," one advisor said.

Mr Trump's current personal attorney, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, has allegedly been discussing a preemptive pardon with Mr Trump, according to a New York Times report earlier this month. Mr Giuliani later denied this, telling reporters "I did not ask the president for a pardon and I have not committed any crimes".

Read More

Would Trump dare to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell?

Manafort and Stone may be hauled back to court despite Trump pardon

Kushner pardon revives ‘loathsome’ tale of tax evasion, sex

Could Trump pardon himself?

Judge dismisses Michael Flynn case following Trump pardon

Latest Stories

  • On Jan. 6, one last chance for Trump to snatch away Biden's win

    Rep. Louie Gohmert and other Republicans have filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence, arguing that the 1887 Electoral Count Act is unconstitutional and that Pence should be authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6.

  • Police on report man was making bombs: 'Hindsight is 20/20'

    More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle at his residence, according to documents. Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s Nashville home on Aug. 21, 2019, following a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the police department said in a statement.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office The Trump-Bernie alliance that could have been

  • U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, China denounces 'provocation'

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Two U.S. warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday drawing protest from Beijing, the second such mission this month and coming almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway. China, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 in accordance with international law".

  • Klobuchar Rips Hawley over Plan to Object to Electoral College Results: ‘Coup Attempt’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Wednesday that Josh Hawley's (R., Mo.) plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes amounted to a "coup attempt."Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he could not "vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states…failed to follow their own state election laws," and called on Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud."This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter in response to Hawley. "Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules [Committee] I will guarantee it."> This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. > > Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw> > -- Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, and has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election by means of widespread voter fraud. Lawyers allied with the president have sued to void the election results in several crucial states, but have not presented evidence of fraud compelling enough to overturn the results. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration oversees contested elections as part of its responsibilities. Senator Roy Blunt, the other Republican from Missouri, chairs the committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is also a member.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) claimed on Monday that "dozens" of House Republicans could object to the election certification. The representatives would need the support of at least one senator for their objections to be heard and debated. Now that Hawley has announced his own objection, Brooks and other House Republicans could succeed in having their objections heard, though there is no indication that vice president Mike Pence will refuse to certify the results.

  • Atlanta proposes spending $1.6m on private police force for wealthy suburb known as ‘Beverly Hills of the East’

    Homicides have risen by more than 60 per cent in Atlanta, Georgia in 2020

  • South Korea orders sale of Mitsubishi assets to compensate Japan's Second World War victims

    South Korea is to sell the assets of a Japanese firm to compensate a group of citizens who were forced to work as labourers during the years of Tokyo’s colonial rule of the peninsula. A court in the city of Daejon ruled on Tuesday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries must forfeit assets worth £565,000. The verdict is the final step in a 2018 order by the Korean Supreme Court for Mitsubishi to pay between £68,000 and £102,000 to four plaintiffs who were forced to work for the firm between 1910 and 1945. Japan has yet to comment on the verdict but has in the past expressed anger over the case and suggested it may impose sanctions in retaliation. A number of other similar cases are pending in Korean courts, including compensation claims against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. The Japanese government insists that all claims linked to the years of Japan’s colonial rule were “settled completely and finally” with the signing of a treaty in June 1965 that normalised diplomatic relations between Seoun and Tokyo, and included grants amounting to US $300 million that were tacitly seen as compensation. While Japan says the treaty should be the end of the matter, Korean courts have sided with former labourers who claim they have not received redress directly from Japanese companies or the government for their suffering. The South Korean government has also refused requests from Japan to intervene in the cases on the grounds that they are a matter for the courts. Mitsubishi is understood to be preparing to file an appeal against the decision, although previous appeals have been summarily dismissed. In 2019, after an earlier development in the case, Japan imposed new restrictions on exports of chemicals critical to South Korea’s semiconductor industry. It is likely that Tokyo has drawn up a similar response should the Mitsubishi assets - six patent and two trademark rights - be sold off. It has been suggested that Tokyo may impose new tariffs on imports or raise existing duties, restrict the issuance of visas, impose new financial sanctions, restrict the operations of Korean companies in Japan and recall the ambassador to Seoul. The Japanese government is unwilling to let the cases go uncontested, however, as it fears that one victory over its companies will open the floodgates to countless similar cases from other Koreans or the descendants of forced labourers who have since died. And if Koreans are successful in compensation suits against Japanese corporations, then that could open the floodgates to similar claims from people in other parts of Asia who also feel they were victims of Imperial Japan’s actions in the early decades of the last century.

  • Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill

    President Donald Trump lashed out at congressional Republicans a day after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill. The Senate is expected to consider the measure later this week. The 322-87 vote in the House sends the override effort to the Senate, where the exact timing of a vote is uncertain.

  • Mexican president makes show of popularity against world leaders

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday showed off his popularity in comparison to other world leaders, saying the media did not want the public to know how much support he enjoys. Asked during a regular news conference how confident he was heading into 2021, when Mexico holds legislative elections in June, Lopez Obrador said he was optimistic. Then he asked aides to project an ongoing survey of 13 world leaders' approval ratings.

  • Lawyer says Army sergeant arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting may have PTSD

    An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday that her client may suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder.

  • Hawley Says He Will Object to Electoral College Certification

    Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) said Wednesday he plans to object during the Electoral College certification process when a joint session of Congress meets on January 6.“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley said in a statement. "And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act."He noted that in the 2004 and 2016 elections, Congressional Democrats objected to the certification of electoral votes over election integrity concerns and were "praised by Democratic leadership and the media.""And they were entitled to do so," he said. "But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same." “For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues," he concluded.Hawley's statement comes days after Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) said Monday that “dozens” of House Republicans may object to the Electoral College results.Brooks claimed there is “overwhelming” and “compelling” evidence of “serious voter fraud and election theft." President-elect Joe Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232 votes.“There are dozens in the House of Representatives who have reached that conclusion, as I have,” Brooks said in an appearance on Fox & Friends. “We’re going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and maybe more depending on where we collectively want to go.”Senate Republican leaders had cautioned their members against joining the effort. Hawley's support will allow the objection to be heard and debated, as House members needed backing from at least one senator for the objection to be acknowledged.

  • Feds probing whether Nashville bomber believed in lizard people conspiracy

    Investigators are aware of statements the suspect made about a conspiracy theory that powerful politicians and Hollywood figures are lizards who have extraterrestrial origins.

  • Official: Trooper under investigation dies, apparent suicide

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Three law enforcement officials familiar with the matter said Senior Trooper August “Gus” McKay shot himself after authorities arrived at his Washington Parish home. The officials were not authorized to discuss McKay’s death and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

  • Gaza militants fire rockets into the sea in first joint exercise

    An array of Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at the start of what they called their first-ever joint exercise, which Israeli media described as a show of force organised by Iran. Gaza is run by Hamas and also home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad.

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • A year since Covid emerged, Americans in Wuhan are afraid again — for the U.S.

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," said Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades.

  • China clamps down in hidden hunt for coronavirus origins

    Deep in the lush mountain valleys of southern China lies the entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats with the closest known relative of the COVID-19 virus. The area is of intense scientific interest because it may hold clues to the origins of the coronavirus that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide. More than a year since the first known person was infected with the coronavirus, an AP investigation shows the Chinese government is strictly controlling all research into its origins, clamping down on some while actively promoting fringe theories that it could have come from outside China.

  • Once Netanyahu's greatest rival, Israel's Gantz is down, if not out

    Benny Gantz, the former general who came close to ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's long dominance of Israeli politics, is finding his star is fading fast as a new rival from the right emerges as a challenge in an election set for March. With his centrist Blue and White party on the verge of demise, Gantz has said he will press on and bring Netanyahu's more than decade-old reign to an end. But with anger mounting against Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus crisis from across the political spectrum, the main threat to the prime minister appears to be Gideon Saar, a defector from his right-wing Likud party.