As Trump, allies try to out the whistleblower, that person may learn the high price federal employees pay for speaking out

A fevered push by President Trump and Republican loyalists to unmask the whistleblower who launched the impeachment inquiry has churned up fundamental questions about the complainant's legal protections, motives and safety.

In the past week, Trump has stepped up his assault on the anonymous federal employee, who disclosed a phone call in which Trump asked the Ukrainian president for a "favor" – to investigate political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about a person whom conservative websites have named as the whistleblower, a claim that has not been verified.

"It's a kill-the-messenger approach," said Jackie Garrick, founder of Whistleblowers of America, a volunteer support organization. "That's what retaliation is all about – character assassination."

Federal laws protect whistleblowers from retaliation, which could include identifying the person in question. But it's not clear that those laws would prohibit the president from doing so.

People outside the Trump administration, including members of Congress and the public, would likely be covered by the First Amendment if they named the person, though civil law guards against libel and slander.

Legal protections may work for a while, but experts say federal employees who speak out about abuse or misconduct usually pay the price, professionally and personally. Most whistleblowers end up shunned and alone.

“Many regret what they did,” said C. Fred Alford, a professor emeritus of government and politics at the University of Maryland who has studied whistleblowers.

“But they say, ‘I couldn’t have done otherwise,'" he said. "And they never recover from what they’ve learned about the world."

Pressure grows to identify whistleblower

The president has support from zealous online backers and, this week, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who demanded that the news media name the whistleblower.

“We also now know the name of the whistleblower," Paul declared during a political rally, though he didn't name anyone. "The whistleblower needs to come forward as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden."

Paul apparently was referring to conservative websites and social media accounts that claim to have identified an intelligence employee as the whistleblower. USA TODAY has not independently verified those allegations.

Paul and Trump Jr. have faced criticism from people who say they're endangering the whistleblower.

That's what worries Andrew Bakaj, co-counsel for the whistleblower. He said he's increasingly fearful for his client and upset by the rhetoric used by Trump, his supporters and public officials.

He said death threats have been directed at the whistleblower and attorneys, prompting them to take security measures that he would not describe.

"I'm certainly concerned about the safety of our client," Bakaj said. "People need to be accountable – God forbid something should happen. This is serious: Somebody's life and family" are at stake.

Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, considered having the whistleblower testify before Congress, perhaps in a way that concealed his or her identity, but said he decided against it because of Trump's attacks.

Bakaj said the whistleblower is irrelevant now that others have corroborated the account of Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, Bakaj and his co-counsel have agreed to allow their client to answer written questions from Republican lawmakers.

Trump said that's not good enough. Earlier this week, the president alleged the whistleblower provided false information and "must be brought forward to testify."

Most Republicans have been silent on the issue or have called for the whistleblower to come forward. One exception is Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, who rebuked Trump and said the whistleblower should be protected.

Nick Schwellenbach, director of investigations for the Project on Government Oversight, a nonpartisan government watchdog, said there is "huge irony" in congressional calls to identify the whistleblower.