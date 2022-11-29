Trump ally Devin Nunes can sue NBCUniversal for defamation - judge

FILE PHOTO: The 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is held in Dallas
49
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday said Devin Nunes, the former California congressman and an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, can sue NBCUniversal for defamation over a comment by Rachel Maddow concerning his relationship with a suspected Russian agent.

Without ruling on the merits, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Nunes "plausibly allege[d] actual malice" with respect to a statement from a March 2021 broadcast of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Maddow was discussing a package addressed to Nunes from Andriy Derkach, a pro-Russia Ukrainian legislator, and said Nunes "refused to hand it over to the FBI, which is what you should do if you get something from somebody who is sanctioned by the U.S. as a Russian agent."

Nunes' complaint, which seeks damages, said MSNBC and Maddow knew the package had been turned over, but instead "set out to inflict maximum pain and suffering on plaintiff in order to harm plaintiff's reputation."

In a 22-page decision, Castel said Maddow did not attribute Nunes' alleged refusal to any source, and that while she might have known about a similar accusation in a Politico article "a court does not weigh competing, plausible theories of actual malice on a motion to dismiss."

The judge also said other statements made by Maddow were not defamatory. Maddow is not a defendant.

NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corp, and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nunes' lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Derkach in September 2020 for trying to interfere in that year's U.S. presidential election, after he was linked to the dissemination of information to hurt then-Democratic candidate and eventual victor Joe Biden.

Nunes left Congress last December to become chief executive of the social media venture Trump Media & Technology Group.

He has sued several news organizations in recent years.

In April, federal appeals courts in New York and Washington, D.C. refused to revive defamation cases by Nunes against CNN, which is part of Warner Bros Discovery Inc, and the Washington Post.

The case is Nunes v NBCUniversal Media Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-01633.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Herschel Walker Only Recently Stopped Renting Out Georgia Home He Claims As His Residence

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyWhen he launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia, Herschel Walker claimed his deep roots in the state didn’t end with his days as a football legend at the University of Georgia.It was widely known at the time that the Republican hopeful had been living in Texas for decades, though he has claimed to maintain a residence in Atlanta for “17 years.” Less widely known, however, was that Walker’s wife collected tens of thousands of dollars in rental

  • Republicans in Arizona, Pennsylvania counties decline to certify midterm election results

    Republican officials in two counties in Arizona and Pennsylvania declined on Monday to certify their midterm election results, with some citing concerns about the integrity of the voting system that have become commonplace among conservatives. Republicans on the election boards of Cochise County in Arizona and Luzerne County in Pennsylvania voted against motions to certify the election results there.

  • Republican John Duarte says he thinks he will win uncalled California House race

    The AP has yet to call the race, but Duarte’s team thinks that the remaining votes will bolster their win.

  • Trump Immunity Claim in 2020 Civil Rights Suit Rejected by Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump can’t claim presidential immunity to avoid a lawsuit that accuses him of civil rights violations in his efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election, a federal judge ruled Monday. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionTrump had argued that he was “absolutely immune” from damages for actions wi

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward limiting public corruption prosecutions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared poised to make it tougher to prosecute political corruption cases as they signaled sympathy toward appeals by an ex-aide to Democratic former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and a businessman of bribery and fraud convictions. The justices heard arguments in appeals by Cuomo's former executive deputy secretary Joseph Percoco and onetime construction company executive Louis Ciminelli, who were charged in a corruption crackdown by federal prosecutors in Manhattan centered on the halls of the state capital of Albany.

  • Donald Trump Doesn't Seem to Realize That 'the Excitement's Just Not There' for His 2024 Presidential Campaign

    Who’s going to tell him? That’s the question the Republican Party is asking themselves right now after Donald Trump inserted himself into the 2024 presidential conversation. He’s running, but the GOP is lining up behind other candidates to support besides the former president. Republican Party leaders are noting that it’s like Donald Trump’s campaign announcement […]

  • Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

    The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it, has been a key issue in discussions over how to stave off a crisis in the Colorado River. The lake was formed in 1905 when the river overflowed, creating a resort destination that slowly morphed into an environmental disaster as water levels receded, exposing residents to harmful dust and reducing wildlife habitat.

  • Kanye West adds white supremacist Nick Fuentes to 2024 campaign team

    Days after bringing white supremacist Nick Fuentes to meet with former President Donald Trump, rapper and 2024 presidential wannabe Kanye West has reportedly added the notorious Holocausr denier to his campaign team. Fuentes is taking time away from his streaming right-wing program to work with West, the Daily Beast reported Monday. The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, has come under fire ...

  • ‘Profoundly poor judgment’: Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with Holocaust denier

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said Donald Trump “demonstrated profoundly poor judgment” and called on him to apologize after the former president had dinner last week with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West days after launching his third campaign for the White House.

  • U.S. Supreme Court defends Alito over report of second leak

    The U.S. Supreme Court's legal counsel on Monday defended Justice Samuel Alito after two Democratic lawmakers demanded answers about a former anti-abortion leader's claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 ruling the conservative jurist wrote in a case concerning contraceptives. "There is nothing to suggest that Justice Alito's actions violated ethical standards," legal counsel Ethan Torrey wrote in a letter to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Hank Johnson. At issue was a Nov. 19 report in the New York Times quoting Christian minister Rob Schenck as saying he was informed of the 2014 ruling weeks before its public announcement after two conservative allies of his dined at the home of Alito and his wife.

  • Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

    Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking to be removed from a lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. An attorney for Favre filed papers on Monday saying the Mississippi Department of Human Services “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to properly monitor and audit” how organizations used the money. “Including Favre in this lawsuit has had the intended effect — it has attracted national media attention to this case," Favre’s attorney, Eric D. Herschmann, wrote in the filing in Hinds County Circuit Court.

  • Donald, Melania Trump to visit Naples this weekend for private event: What to know

    What you need to know if you want to attend a private event this weekend and meet Donald and Melania Trump in Naples.

  • Florida and other swing states created law-enforcement units to combat voter fraud. They haven’t had much to do.

    "I am not aware of any significant detection of fraud on Election Day, but that's not surprising," said Paul Smith, senior vice president of the Campaign Legal Center.

  • Trump, Melania 'Just Sick' About Imprisoned Insurrectionists, Says Marjorie Taylor Greene

    But Trump said “over and over that he will pardon the Jan. 6 defendants” once he’s back in office, Greene reassured everyone.

  • Fauci pushes back on Pence remarks: ‘I don’t align myself with anybody’

    Anthony Fauci on Sunday pushed back against former Vice President Mike Pence’s claims that the White House adviser aligned himself with Democratic governors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is a “public health person” who made decisions based on science. Fauci, who is stepping down as the COVID-19 chief medical adviser to…

  • Maricopa County has certified the election. Let the screaming begin (or continue)

    Kari Lake and company flat out lost on Nov. 8. Now, they'll spend the next two years screaming about it. And raising money to 'fight' it.

  • Another DeSantis voter fraud case is settled. This one ends with ‘no contest’ plea

    One of the 20 people arrested by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security force accepted a plea deal on Monday that allows her to avoid any punishment.

  • Column: Elon Musk's engagement with the far right on Twitter is out of control

    Elon Musk is magnifying hate speech and extremist tropes on Twitter, making the platform the 'free-for-all hellscape' he promised to avoid.

  • Russian army attacks on three fronts and conducts defence on four General Staff report

    The Russian army intends to go on the offensive on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts, while defending its positions from Ukrainian forces on the Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Kherson fronts. Source: current information from the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Monday, 28 November On day 278 of the full-scale war, Russian occupiers conducted nearly 10 strikes against Ukrainian positions and civilian targets from multiple-launch ro

  • Nearly a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race

    Nearly a quarter-million voters cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff on Monday, breaking the state’s record for a single day of early voting as incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker vie for the key seat. “Ok…looks like we’ve broken the record and the rest is gravy. As of 4:45pm we’ve…