Trump ally Kelly Loeffler and others drop plans to object to Biden’s electoral college win

(Independent)

Republican lawmakers who had vowed to object to the Electoral College votes from states making Joe Biden the president-elect in a long-shot attempt to hand Donald Trump a second term began to stand down after pro-Trump rioters busted into the United States Capitol.

"We're headed towards the certification of Joe Biden to be the president of the United States,” Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, one of the 12 GOP senators who announced they would join House Republicans’ objections, said on the Senate floor as Congress got back to work on a historic day – for all the wrong reasons – in Washington.

A few minutes later, outgoing GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler, who lost her reelection bid Tuesday night, said she no longer planned to join a House Republican in objecting.

"The events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider, and I cannot now, in good conscience, object to the certification of these electors,” she said to applause on the Senate floor.

Presiding over the session, Vice President Mike Pence applauded.

But Missouri’s Josh Hawley signaled he intends to join any further House objections.

“What we’re doing here is actually very important," he told his fellow senators. "For those who have concerns … this is the appropriate means."