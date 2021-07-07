Trump ally in Pennsylvania pushes for Arizona-style audit of 2020 election

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pennsylvania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Layne
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nathan Layne

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker who is an ally of former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would try to launch a probe of the 2020 election in the battleground state, although a state agency urged counties not to comply with what it called a "sham review" of the voting process.

In a move that parallels a contentious audit going on in Arizona, state Senator Doug Mastriano said he sent letters to "several counties" seeking information needed for a "forensic investigation" of the November presidential election and of municipal primaries this past May.

Mastriano, who has repeated Trump's baseless claims of widespread fraud in the presidential election, said in a statement that the probe was necessary because millions of Pennsylvania residents doubted the veracity of the 2020 results.

Democratic President Joe Biden won the state by about 81,000 votes, four years after Trump's victory there helped propel the Republican to the presidency.

York County and the state's most populous county, Philadelphia, confirmed receiving requests for information, but did not say whether they intended to comply. A spokesperson for Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, said it had not received such a request.

It was not immediately clear whether Mastriano, who said he was authorized to carry out the probe as chair of the state Senate's Intergovernmental Operations Committee, had the support of Republican leadership to try to compel counties to turn over information.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania Department of State told counties not to participate and warned that any election machines turned over would need to be replaced with new equipment - a nod to expenses that have arisen out of the Arizona audit.

"The Department of State encourages counties to refuse to participate in any sham review of past elections that would require counties to violate the trust of their voters and ignore their statutory duty to protect the chain of custody of their ballots and voting equipment," the statement said.

Mastriano, seen as a contender for Pennsylvania governor in 2022, has built a growing base of support among conservatives in part by promoting unfounded claims about the election.

He hosted a hearing on the 2020 election in November in Gettysburg at which Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, made a series of baseless statements about fraud. Mastriano also attended the Jan. 6 Trump rally in Washington that preceded a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, although he condemned the violence.

Democrats Jay Costa, the Senate minority leader, and state Senator Anthony Williams, wrote to Republican leaders arguing that oversight of elections was the purview of the State Government Committee, not the committee Mastriano chairs.

They accused Mastriano of "corrupting the committee process and politicizing it for the whims of former President Donald Trump," and called on Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward to end the effort.

Corman and Ward could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to sign executive order curtailing non-compete clauses

    President Biden is expected to issue an executive order calling on the Federal Trade Commission to adopt rules to limit the use of non-compete clauses, the White House announced Wednesday.Why it matters: Non-compete clauses "force workers to sign away their right to take jobs in similar fields, often for months after leaving a job. These are increasing income inequality and helping hold down Americans' wage," analysts say.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios M

  • After Boise police shooting, African community demands changes, ‘shall not be silent’

    Boise’s Somali Bantu refugees are seeking accountability and release of the man shot by police more than a week ago. They say protests might be coming.

  • Black students, faculty: UNC needs self-examination on race

    When the University of North Carolina first declined to vote on granting tenure to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, kicking off a protracted battle marked by allegations of racism and conservative backlash over her work examining the legacy of slavery, Black students and faculty at UNC saw yet another example of the institution's failure to welcome and support scholars and students of color. For years, Black students and faculty at UNC have expressed frustration with the way they are treated, from disproportionate scrutiny by campus police to the dearth of Black professors and staff. Without meaningful self-examination and change, they said, UNC risks its ability to recruit and retain students and faculty of color and continues to alienate its Black community.

  • Navigating ad fraud and consumer privacy abuse in programmatic advertising

    Programmatic advertising is a $200 billion global marketplace that is rapidly growing and far-reaching, with Connected TV (CTV) serving as its latest accelerant. Global losses to ad fraud exceeded $35 billion last year, a figure expected to rise to $50 billion by 2025, according to the World Federation of Advertisers. To capitalize on the promise of video advertising in mobile and CTV, and measure ad efficacy with confidence, business leaders must ensure that they’re reaching customers — not bots — and achieving their business goals while remaining compliant with the latest regulations and laws.

  • Trump ally launches election audit plan in Pennsylvania

    A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a “forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona. Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, issued letters to three counties Wednesday, giving officials there a sweeping information request, with the threat of subpoenas for holdouts who do not respond affirmatively by July's end. The effort is facing strident opposition from Democrats, and any Senate-issued subpoenas for a partisan Arizona-style “election audit ” will almost certainly be challenged in Pennsylvania’s courts.

  • Sears and KMart pull T-shirts calling Ashli Babbitt an American hero

    Air Force veteran was shot and killed by a police officer while storming the US Capitol during 6 January’s insurrection

  • Judge refuses QAnon Shaman’s third attempt to get out of jail

    Jacob Chansley, who infamously wore an animal headdress and horned hat into the Senate chamber, will remain in jail

  • OAN Star Christina Bobb Pimped Her Election Lies Fundraiser Dozens of Times On Air

    Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastOne America News has allowed host and “reporter” Christina Bobb to actively appeal to the network’s viewers over 140 times on air to donate to her nonprofit group funding bogus right-wing election “audits,” according to a new review by liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America.In recent months, OAN has led the charge in promoting and boosting the so-called “audit” of Arizona’s 2020 election results. The audit, however, is a nakedly transparent effort b

  • Howard University lands Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates on the same day

    On Tuesday, Howard University made two high-profile hires, welcoming journalists Ta-Nehisi Coates and Nikole Hannah-Jones to its faculty.

  • Trump ally seeks to export Arizona-style election review to Pennsylvania

    Doug Mastriano, a state senator and likely candidate for governor, is asking "several counties" to turn over records by the end of July.

  • Manny Pacquiao opens training camp for Errol Spence fight with a bang

    Manny Pacquiao has opened training camp for his fight against Errol Spence Jr. with a bang.

  • Tucker Carlson sought interview with Putin at time of NSA spying claim

    Tucker Carlson was talking to U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries about setting up an interview with Vladimir Putin shortly before the Fox News host accused the National Security Agency of spying on him, sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios. Why it matters: Those sources said U.S. government officials learned about Carlson's efforts to secure the Putin interview. Carlson learned that the government was aware of his outreach — and that's the basis of his extraordinary accusation, foll

  • 36 states launch antitrust suit against Google over the Play Store

    According to Bloomberg, "dozens" of state attorneys general plan to band together as soon later today to sue the company over its alleged abuse of Play Store developers.

  • House Call: Meet My Travel Crew

    Travel gear that doesn't sacrifice design for function Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • GOP congressman caught on video saying he wants '18 more months of chaos' to stall Democrats so Republicans can retake Congress in 2022

    A secretly-taped video showed Texas Rep. Chip Roy admitting he wants to prevent Democrats from getting anything done so the GOP can win back Congress.

  • Rep. Mo Brooks on Incendiary Jan. 6th Speech: Trump Made Me Do It

    The Senate candidate told the MAGA faithful before the insurrection to "start taking down names and kicking ass"

  • Japan deputy PM comment on defending Taiwan if invaded angers China

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's deputy prime minister said the country needed to defend Taiwan with the United States if the island was invaded, Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday, angering Beijing which regards Taiwan as its own territory. China has never ruled out using force to reunite Taiwan with the mainland and recent military exercises by China and Taiwan across the Straits of Taiwan have raised tensions.

  • Chad Michael Murray says the reaction he got from Gilmore Girls fans wasn't what you'd expect

    How fans really felt about pretty boy Tristan.

  • Air Force Academy professor says US shaped by 'history of racism,' tries to defend critical race theory

    A professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy said critical race theory is "vital," claiming the United States has a history of racism that "shaped both foreign and domestic policy."

  • Surprise: Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are Reportedly Engaged! Again!

    Second time's the charm?