Trump ally Sen. Tom Cotton said he will not join other Republicans in challenging Biden's Electoral College win, but supports a 'commission to study' the election

Kelsey Vlamis
Tom Cotton NYT op ed
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

  • GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said in a statement on Sunday that he will not join his colleagues who are planning to oppose the certification of the Electoral College vote on Wednesday.

  • Cotton, a supporter of President Donald Trump, said not counting the electoral votes would "take away the power to choose the president from the people" and "establish unwise precedents."

  • Cotton, a possible presidential candidate in 2024, also said he has concerns over the election and supports establishing a commission to study it and propose reforms.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said in a statement on Sunday that he will not join his colleagues who are planning to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's win by opposing the certification of the Electoral College vote on Wednesday.

Cotton, a supporter of President Donald Trump, said attempts to overturn the Electoral College would exceed Congress's power under the Constitution, which gives states the power to run elections and courts the power to settle election disputes.

He also said it would "establish unwise precedents."

"First, Congress would take away the power to choose the president from the people, which would essentially end presidential elections and place that power in the hands of whichever party controls Congress," Cotton said.

He also said it would threaten the entire Electoral College system and "take another big step toward federalizing election law."

President-elect Joe Biden won the election by receiving 306 electoral votes compared to President Donald Trump's 232. The results have been certified in every state, and presidential electors cast their votes last month.

The electors' votes are set to be certified Wednesday during a joint session of Congress that is usually procedural, confirming the winner that voters and the Electoral College have already chosen.

A group of Republican senators, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, have said they will oppose the vote certification during the joint session.

The objections could delay the certification of the election, but would not alter the vote results of any US state.

Cotton, a potential presidential candidate in 2024, said he is disappointed in the election results and has concerns about "irregularities," especially concerning changes to election law related to mail-in voting.

"I therefore support a commission to study the last election and propose reforms to protect the integrity of our elections," he said.

Cotton joins other Republican senators that have broken from their colleagues and said they will not challenge Biden's Electoral College win, including Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, and Lisa Murkowski of Maine.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Meet the 1st Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

    The first time a Black woman served as the main voice of the presidency came in 1991, when Judy Smith stepped behind the podium as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush.

  • ‘Pathetic. Weak. Spineless. Shameless’: Anger on both sides of the divide as Pence encourages GOP Senate election challenge

    Senator Mitt Romney calls move ‘egregious ploy’ that ‘dangerously threatens Democratic Republic’

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • India's approval of homegrown vaccine criticised over lack of data

    India on Sunday granted emergency approval to Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN but faced questions from industry experts and opposition lawmakers after taking the step without publishing efficacy data for the homegrown coronavirus vaccine. The news, announced by the drugs controller general of India (DCGI), was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers as a success in the country's self-reliance push. The government also approved the use of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University which will be the lead vaccine in India's immunisation programme.

  • Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was one of the more notable names, along with Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who were absent from the list of GOP senators planning to object to the Electoral College certification next week. On Sunday, Graham addressed his colleagues' decision and didn't seem convinced it was the right move.While not as forceful in his criticism as Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Graham said it appears the call for an investigation into unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud is "more of a political dodge than an effective remedy" to the situation, especially at such a late stage.The senator said he looks forward to hearing the arguments from his colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others, adding that he'll "listen closely," but "they have a high bar to clear." For Graham to be convinced it's worth challenging President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Republican lawmakers will need to provide evidence of their charges of voter fraud, as well as proof that state and federal courts should have acted on election fraud claims and that those actions could have changed the outcome of the presidential election in certain states. > They will also need to show that the failure to take corrective action in addressing election fraud changed the outcome of these states' votes and ultimately the outcome of the election.> > -- Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2021More stories from theweek.com Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor Listen to, read Trump's entire 'desperate' 65-minute call with Georgia election officials

  • IS gunmen kill 11 minority Shiite coal miners in SW Pakistan

    Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said. The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its website. The Sunni militant group has repeatedly targeted Pakistan’s minority Shiites in recent years.

  • Sen. Perdue says he's 'shocked' over leaked Trump audio, calls act by fellow GOP 'disgusting'

    Sen. David Perdue R-Ga. joins 'The Next Revolution' to discuss the audio released by the Washington Post and provides insight into the Georgia Senate race.

  • Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

    Salvador Franco died just weeks after family members and activists reported he was suffering from health problems. A court in November had ordered his transfer to a medical facility, but authorities did not comply, according to Penal Forum attorney Olnar Ortiz. Critics of President Nicolas Maduro's government call him a dictator who has systematically jailed opponents and denied them rights to due process.

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • India gives final urgent-use approval to Oxford and local coronavirus vaccines

    India has authorized two Covid-19 vaccines, paving the way for a huge inoculation program to stem the coronavirus pandemic in the world's second most populous country. India's drugs regulator on Sunday gave an emergency authorisation for the vaccines developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca and another developed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech. The overall efficacy of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 70.42 per cent, while Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN was "safe and provides a robust immune response", Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani said. The British-developed AstraZeneca/Oxford shot is being made locally by the Serum Institute of India, while Bharat Biotech has teamed up with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research. "Vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations," Somani read out from a written statement at a press conference. Somani did not take questions.

  • Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader

    Hundreds of Tibetans in exile braved the rain and cold Sunday in India’s northern city of Dharmsala, where the exiled government is based, and voted for their new political leader as the current officeholder’s five-year term nears its end. Many young Tibetans are contesting the parliamentary election this year.

  • Inflatable costume could be behind Covid outbreak at California hospital

    At least 43 staff members tested positive for the virus after a staff member wore an inflatable costume on Christmas to cheer up patients.

  • Police shut down raves defying COVID-19 curbs in France and Spain

    PARIS (Reuters) -Several hundred French police on Saturday shut down an illegal rave party in northwestern France that had been underway since New Year's Eve in defiance of a curfew and coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings, officials said. About 2,500 revellers from across France and abroad attended the rave in a disused warehouse in Lieuron, near Rennes, and some clashed with police soon after the party kicked off on Thursday, injuring several officers and damaging police cars. The clashes prompted police to wait for reinforcements to be deployed before moving in to put an end to the party, Emmanuel Berthier, head of the Ille-et-Vilaine prefecture, told reporters.

  • Phone recording reveals Trump pleading with Raffensperger to 'find' thousands of Georgia ballots for him

    President Trump has been going at it with Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for weeks now over the latter's refusal to give credence to unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the state, and on Saturday, the pair aired it out over the phone. The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump continues to push conspiracy theories and repeatedly calls on Raffensperger to find some way to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state. Raffensperger, for his part, held firm.At one point during the call, Trump, who claims he won Georgia "by hundreds of thousands of votes," told Raffensperger he just wants "to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have." He also suggested to Raffensperger that "there's nothing wrong with saying ... that you've recalculated" and warned that unless "this can be straightened out before" Georgia's upcoming Senate runoffs, a lot of Republicans won't go to the polls "because they hate what you did to the president."But there was no sign Trump's pleas or talk of criminal charges swayed Raffensperger even slightly — he told Trump the data he was arguing was incorrect and primarily based off social media posts, while his office's legal counsel, Ryan Germany, shot down Trump's conspiracies about voting machine tampering and ballot shredding.Legal experts told the Post the phone call puts Trump in "legally questionable territory" since it could be construed as an attempt to get Raffensperger to doctor Georgia's election results, but ultimately they believe the "clearer transgression is a moral one." Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor Listen to, read Trump's entire 'desperate' 65-minute call with Georgia election officials

  • South African Covid variant could be resistant to vaccine, expert warns

    The coronavirus variant circulating in South Africa could be resistant to the vaccine, a leading expert has suggested but stressed that it could take just six weeks to develop a new jab if one was needed. Sir John Bell, regius professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said his "gut feeling" was that the vaccines already on stream would be effective against the new UK strain, which was first identified in Kent. But he added: "I don't know about the South African strain – I think that's a big question mark." South Africa was put into lockdown last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new variant, 501.V2, appeared to be "more contagious" than the virus that circulated in the first wave. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said on December 23 that two cases of the South African strain had been identified in the UK. The cases and their contacts were quarantined, and the Government placed strict restrictions on travel from South Africa.

  • Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralyzed man

    The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday a youth is suffering from paralysis a day after he was shot in the neck by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The man, Haron Abu Aram, 24, was left quadriplegic, the ministry said. Witnesses said the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron and seized an electricity generator belonging to Abu Aram.

  • Thousands of National Guard troops set to descend on Washington DC to support Biden inauguration

    More than 4,000 troops from nearly 30 states expected to take part in event

  • U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says

    The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea.

  • Coronavirus: India approves vaccines from Bharat Biotech and Oxford/AstraZeneca

    It aims to inoculate some 300m people this year in one of the world's largest vaccination campaigns.

  • Malaysian coroner rules Nora Quoirin's death was 'misadventure'

    A Malaysian coroner decided on Monday that the death of French-Irish teenager Nora Quoirin was most likely a “misadventure” that was not caused by a third party, ruling against the claims of her family that she must have been abducted. Coroner Maimoonah Aid told a Malaysian court that “there was no one involved” in Nora’s death at a resort outside the capital, Kuala Lumpur, in August 2019. The 15-year-old, who lived in London, went missing in dense rainforest while she and her family recovered from jet lag after arriving at the Dusun resort near the foothills of a mountain range. The local police insisted there was no foul play when her unclothed body was found ten days later, after a search involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs. An autopsy found Nora likely starved and died of internal bleeding. But the parents of the teenager, who was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development and causes learning disabilities and balance problems, maintained that she would never have climbed out of the window of their holiday chalet in the middle of the night and wandered off.