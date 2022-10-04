Trump ally Steve Bannon in court for hearing
Trump ally Steve Bannon in court for hearing
Trump ally Steve Bannon in court for hearing
CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon married her now-husband Brian in Ireland last week. Congrats Laura!
Democrats decided that bemoaning all the havoc Republicans would wreak were they in control trumps talking about all they good they feel they've done.
(Bloomberg) -- Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified at a criminal trial about the Trump administration’s seemingly chaotic foreign policy while leveling a veiled criticism at Jared Kushner.Tillerson appeared Monday as a prosecution witness in the trial of Tom Barrack, a longtime friend of former President Donald Trump, on charges that he acted as an unregistered agent of the United Arab Emirates. On the stand, Tillerson said Trump tweeted out statements about North Korea contrary
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 07:59 On the night of 3-4 October, Russians shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; about 30 shells from Grad MLRSs and heavy artillery landed there, killing four people.
Republicans running in next month’s elections cast their party as tough on crime, despite top party names’ legal scrapes
The YouTube comedy troupe said Fulmer, who admitted cheating on his wife with a colleague, will be cut out of future releases.
Michigan football has arrived at its first potential trap game of the season against Indiana. The Wolverines are undeterred as Penn State looms.
The U.S. Treasury will announce on Tuesday that a coalition of private firms and foundations will deposit $1 billion into minority-owned and community development financial institutions to boost their lending firepower in underserved communities. A Treasury official said the commitment by the Economic Opportunity Coalition will be announced by Vice President Kamala Harris at the Treasury's annual Freedmen's Bank Forum focused on the Biden administration's efforts to boost economic opportunity in communities of color.
Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Oxford Circle while Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visited Centre County.
Three USPS employees were indicted last week for an alleged scheme to defraud credit card companies by stealing credit cards and personal information from the mail.
The Rams keep waiting and waiting and waiting to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. There continues to be a chance that they’ll wait too long. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday night that OBJ has visited with the Giants. In a subsequent tweet, however, she seemed to retreat from characterizing it as an official [more]
Ignore the cartoon wine bottle and 'troublemaker' tag. Red Wine & Blue's suburban army is dead serious and heading toward half a million strong.
Democrats in key swing states like Arizona and Michigan have refused to face opponents who espouse the false claim that the 2020 race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Larry Sabato, a political scientist at the University of Virginia, said candidates are usually able to "get away with canceling debates without much of a penalty" as voters don't usually see the events as key to their choices.
Symone Sanders-Townsend, the former spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, said on Sunday that President Biden’s gaffe on late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was “unfortunate.” Biden was delivering a speech last week at the White House conference on hunger when he recognized the lawmakers who helped make the event a reality, saying “Where’s Jackie?” in…
Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana previously touted, in past interviews, claims of "rigged" voting machines and "credible allegations of fraud."
Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday before quickly weakening over land into a tropical depression. Electrical cables swayed and sent off showers of sparks in the town of El Rosario, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, close to where the hurricane hit. Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw.
Sean McVay's reputation as an offensive genius has been on the ropes this season with Matthew Stafford and the Rams struggling. Can McVay turn it around?
The claim about the letters from the North Korean leader comes amid a probe into whether Trump improperly took classified docs out of the White House.
This guy doesn’t know when to quit…
The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.