Trump ally Steve Bannon in court for hearing

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified on Monday in the criminal trial of a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump that he was unaware of any role played by the Trump ally in U.S. policy toward the Middle East. Thomas Barrack, 75, has pleaded not guilty to charges he used his influence with the Trump campaign and administration to push the United Arab Emirates' interests without notifying the U.S. attorney general, as required by law. During nearly three hours of testimony as a witness for the prosecution, Tillerson did not share any direct knowledge about Barrack's interactions with Emirati officials.