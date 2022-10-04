Trump ally Steve Bannon in court for hearing
Steve Bannon, the onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in court for a hearing on Tuesday. (Oct. 4) (AP Video: Joseph Frederick)
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified on Monday in the criminal trial of a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump that he was unaware of any role played by the Trump ally in U.S. policy toward the Middle East. Thomas Barrack, 75, has pleaded not guilty to charges he used his influence with the Trump campaign and administration to push the United Arab Emirates' interests without notifying the U.S. attorney general, as required by law. During nearly three hours of testimony as a witness for the prosecution, Tillerson did not share any direct knowledge about Barrack's interactions with Emirati officials.
"It's a bad sign when your plan for the future of the nation can be pulled out of your pocket like it's an acceptance speech at the Emmys," Seth Meyers mocked
Kanye has a way of making headlines and not always for the right reason. This Monday, the rapper...
Republicans in the tightest U.S. Senate races are getting help from deep-pocketed allies who are unleashing a late advertising blitz, potentially neutralizing their Democratic rivals' fundraising advantage heading into the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Led by a fundraising group tied to Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, dozens of conservative organizations reported spending more than $104 million in September to help Republican candidates in seven Senate races widely seen as competitive, a Reuters analysis of federal disclosures found. Democrats' allies in the same races - spread across Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - have reported spending about $23 million last month, less than a quarter of the sum reported by Republican allies.
We are playing into the hands of people who want to make voting harder and give legislatures unchecked power to manipulate future elections
Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida home.
Gen Z group Voters of Tomorrow is taking action after the Georgia congresswoman appeared to kick one of its members outside the Capitol last month
NewsNationChris Cuomo started his first show, as one does when attempting to appease everyone, by quoting William Shakespeare.“‘The past is prologue,’” the CNN-turned-NewsNation host partially quoted from The Tempest, “meaning that all that has happened before led to this moment, and so it is with me being here with you tonight. I believe that.”It was a moment that preceded the mission statement—and general essence—of the first episode of Cuomo, the new 8 p.m. centerpiece of the fledgling networ
Reporter claims to have seen ‘steady stream of attendees heading for exits since about the 15-minute mark of this now hour-long’ speech
U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted amid aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand and tame inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a measure of manufacturing employment contracted last month for the fourth time this year. ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee chair Timothy Fiore said "companies are now managing head counts through hiring freezes and attrition to lower levels, with medium- and long-term demand more uncertain."
Alex Cannon reportedly refused a request from the former president to notify the National Archives that all documents had been returned, months before the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
Barack and Michelle Obama honored their milestone anniversary with touching tributes to one another
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) says he wants Congress to approve additional funds to help his state recover from Hurricane Ian after voting against a government funding measure last week that freed up $18.8 billion in federal disaster aid. Gaetz joined 15 other Florida lawmakers in voting against the continuing resolution, which allows the government to remain…
Little has changed 10 years after the mob killing of four students that shocked Nigeria.
PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech Republic widened a warning for its citizens to leave Russia on Monday following Moscow's mobilisation orders last month, the Foreign Ministry said. The Czech government had already warned against travel to Russia and urged citizens there to leave in February after the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s last term and running for reelection, looked to be among the most vulnerable members of the Senate. Fortunes appear to have flipped for the two Democrats as the midterm campaign enters the home stretch in a fast-growing, diverse state that is increasingly central to how the Democratic Party sees its future.