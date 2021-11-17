Trump ally Steve Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt charges

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon will plead not guilty to criminal contempt charges on Wednesday after surrendering to the FBI earlier this week, according to a notice filed in court.

Driving the news: A grand jury indicted Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 select committee investigating the deadly riot.

His indictment marked the first time the Justice Department has charged someone for contempt of Congress since the 1980s.

When entering the plea, Bannon asked to waive a formal arraignment that was scheduled for later this week.

Before entering the courthouse on Monday Bannon was defiant. "I don't want anybody to take their eye off the ball. ... We're taking down the Biden regime every day," Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

The big picture: The select committee has subpoenaed dozens of former Trump aides as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot.

