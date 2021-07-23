Trump ally Thomas Barrack, accused of illegally lobbying UAE, reaches bail deal with prosecutors

Trump ally Thomas Barrack, accused of illegally lobbying UAE, reaches bail deal with prosecutors
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barnini Chakraborty
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Thomas Barrack, the billionaire businessman and ally of former President Donald Trump charged with illegally lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, will likely be released from a California jail on Friday after his lawyers reached a bail agreement with federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors had initially argued that Barrack, 74, who has been behind bars since his arrest on Tuesday, was a flight risk and should be denied bail. Barrack, who chaired Trump's inaugural fund, is accused of working on behalf of the UAE to sway Trump's foreign policy agenda, according to a seven-count felony indictment unsealed in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors accused him of using his yearslong friendship with Trump to get language inserted into the then-candidate's 2016 energy speech about the importance of working with "our Gulf allies."

BURISMA-LINKED DEMOCRATIC FIRM UNDER DOJ INVESTIGATION FOR ILLEGAL FOREIGN LOBBYING: REPORT

According to the 45-page indictment, Barrack was also asked by the UAE for information on Trump's top picks to lead the State Department, the CIA, and the Defense Department. He has also been accused of arranging a phone call between Trump and a top UAE official in 2017.

Barrack has also been charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal law enforcement officials during a 2019 interview about his involvement with the wealthy Persian Gulf nation.

Following his arrest, Barrack's spokesman released a statement that read: "Mr. Barrack has made himself voluntarily available to investigators from the outset. He is not guilty and will be pleading not guilty."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Barrack founded Colony Capital in 1991. The telecommunications infrastructure-focused private equity firm has since been rebranded as DigitalBridge Group. Barrack stepped down as chief executive in 2020.

On Friday, Falcon Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company backed by Barrack, withdrew its application for an initial public offering. In March, the New York-based SPAC filed for a $250 million IPO.

Also indicted and arrested Tuesday in the UAE scandal was Barrack's employee, Matthew Grimes, and Rashid Alshahhi, a UAE citizen who lived in California until the FBI interviewed him about the case in 2018. He fled the country three days later.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Lobbying, California, Donald Trump, United Arab Emirates, State Department, CIA, Defense Department, Law, Foreign Policy, Crime

Original Author: Barnini Chakraborty

Original Location: Trump ally Thomas Barrack, accused of illegally lobbying UAE, reaches bail deal with prosecutors

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge approves $250 million bond for Trump friend Thomas Barrack

    The chair of former President Trump's inaugural committee has been charged with violating federal lobbying law.

  • Thomas Barrack to Be Released on $250 Million Bond

    A judge on Friday ordered Thomas Barrack, the private equity investor charged with illegally lobbying of former President Donald Trump on behalf of United Arab Emirates, to be released from jail on a $250 million bond secured by $5 million in cash. According to CNBC, the order also mandates that Barrack be fitted with an electronic GPS bracelet, be subject to a curfew and surrender his passport. Additionally, he is barred from spending more than $50,000 on anything or transferring any funds over

  • Trump ally Tom Barrack to be released on $250 million bail

    The chair of former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee who faces charges he secretly worked as an agent for the the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy was ordered released from jail Friday on $250 million bail.

  • Trump ally Tom Barrack pays $250 million bond to get out of jail

    Real estate investor Tom Barrack paid a federal court a bond of $250 million to get out of jail on Friday while awaiting trial after he was arrested and charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates earlier this week, AP reports.Driving the news: A federal judge also ordered Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Trump and chair of his inaugural committee, to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet at all times and barred him from transferring funds overseas.Stay

  • Naomi Osaka lights up Tokyo Olympics, looks to snag gold on home soil

    Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka kicked off the Tokyo Games Friday by lighting the Olympic cauldron — "undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life," she tweeted after the ceremony.The big picture: The women's world No. 2-ranked player is set to return to the court for the first time at the Olympics after withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, triggering global conversations about mental health in sports.Get market news worthy of your

  • Former GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole says he's 'sort of Trumped out'

    Dole said in a USA Today interview that he still supports Trump, but shot down lies by the former president that the 2020 election was rigged.

  • Trump inaugural committee chairman, charged with illegal lobbying effort, ordered released on $250M bond

    Barrack is charged alongside a business associate, Matthew Grimes, and UAE national Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, who is still at-large.

  • Exclusive-China's CCPC takes centre stage in Iran, Venezuela oil trade-sources

    A Chinese logistics firm has emerged as a central player in the supply of sanctioned oil from Iran and Venezuela, even after it was blacklisted by Washington two years ago for handling Iranian crude, seven sources with knowledge of the deals told Reuters. The more prominent role of China Concord Petroleum Co, also known as CCPC, and its expansion into trading with Venezuela, have not previously been reported and highlight the limitations of Washington's system of restrictions, analysts say. The details of the deals were described to Reuters by a range of individuals including one China-based source familiar with CCPC's operations, Iranian officials and a source at Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA.

  • School bus brawl sends two police officers to the hospital

    Two police officers were hospitalized Friday after they were injured in a Boston school bus fight.

  • 'Nope': Everything We Know About Jordan Peele's Next Thriller

    Peele's teaming up with Daniel Kaluuya for the second time.

  • Ben Affleck 'Loves' Jennifer Lopez 'for Her': 'He Wants to Protect What They Have' (Source)

    A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Lopez and Affleck "are madly in love"

  • WHO urges collaboration on virus origin after China rejects inquiry plan

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) called on Friday for all countries to work together to investigate the origins of the coronavirus that caused COVID-19, a day after China rejected plans for more checks on labs and markets in its territory. The first human cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. China has repeatedly dismissed theories that the virus leaked from one of its laboratories.

  • 22 Pairs of Fisherman Sandals That Are Cute, Not Dowdy

    We can’t say we necessarily saw this trend coming, but now that it’s here we have to admit we love it. We’re talking about fisherman sandals, of course, the strappy shoe silhouette that’s been flooding our...

  • People Always Mispronounce Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Name, So She Took To Twitter To Make Sure That Never Happens Again

    "I’m asking for basic respect when I want people to say my name right."View Entire Post ›

  • USA Basketball schedule at 2021 Tokyo Olympics: Game times, streaming info, roster and more

    Team USA's men's basketball team is looking to win gold again at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Here's the team's roster, tournament format and schedule.

  • 46-year-old gymnast insists Tokyo Olympics, her eighth, will be her last

    Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina has been competing for so long that she represented the Soviet Union at her first world championships in 1991.

  • WADA disappointed at Russia's new Olympics uniform

    The World Anti-Doping Agency, WADA, will be forced to watch as Russian athletes wear their country’s colours at the Tokyo Olympics, after receiving softened sanctions over the nation's doping scandals.WADA had originally banned Russia from the world's top sporting events for four years in December 2019.But the sanctions were halved late last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport or CAS, in a clear victory for Russia.While the Russians are still not allowed to compete under their own flag, name, or anthem, they can wear red white and blue uniforms despite WADA requesting they wear neutral colors - as they did at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games.Olivier Niggli is the WADA Director General:We never asked, and I have to be very clear, we never asked for the Russian athletes not to be allowed to come to the games. What we don't want is the athletes who were involved in the scandal to be here, and we didn't want the flags and so on. We asked for neutral colours - that was our request, CAS decided that they could have the colours, not the flag.”The new uniforms feature the logo of the Russian Olympic Committee and the letters 'ROC' on them.They’re almost indistinguishable from past Russian uniforms.Many Russian athletes were sidelined from the past two Olympics as punishment for state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.Russia has acknowledged shortcomings in its implementation of anti-doping policies, but it denies running a state-sponsored doping programme.

  • German gymnasts wore full-length bodysuits ahead of the Olympics in a stance against the sexualization of the sport

    Sarah Voss, a German Olympic gymnast, expressed hope that the unitards would help younger women to "feel safe" continuing the sport.

  • Pelosi's savvy Jan. 6 outreach

    Pelosi's savvy Jan. 6 outreach

  • Indian court extends custody of husband of Bollywood star in porn film case

    An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry.