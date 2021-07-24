Trump ally Tom Barrack posts $250m bail on charge of illegally boosting UAE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erum Salam
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP</span>
Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump who chaired the former president’s inaugural committee, posted $250m bail with a $5m cash security and was released from custody in California on Friday.

Related: ‘It’s chilling what is happening’: a rightwing backlash to Biden takes root in Republican states

Barrack was arrested for conspiring to illegally exert influence over US foreign policy on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. According to the US Department of Justice, Barrack, one of three men accused, failed to register as a foreign agent.

Barrack, a billionaire, has long been close to Trump. In his book Fire and Fury, the journalist Michael Wolff characterised the two men and the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was later convicted of sex trafficking before killing himself in custody, as a “set of nightlife musketeers” in the 1980s and 1990s.

Barrack also faces a charge of obstructing justice and making false statements to the FBI about making decisions that favored the UAE.

Barrack and Matthew Grimes, 27, will be arraigned in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday. A spokesman for Barrack said he would plead not guilty. Barrack was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and prevented from transferring money overseas.

The third man charged, Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, 43, has left the US.

Barrack is a dual citizen of the US and Lebanon whom prosecutors flagged as a flight risk due to his close ties to the two Middle Eastern countries, which have no extradition arrangements with the US, and his possession of a private plane.

Barrack stepped down from his investment company, Colony Capital, last April. In Washington, the Trump inauguration he chaired is the subject of a civil investigation over possible misuse of funds.

Speculation continues about whether figures close to Trump in legal jeopardy – and now unable to hope for a pardon – might be tempted to turn on the former president.

Prosecutors in New York have brought taxation-related charges against the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, formerly its chief financial officer. Both pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is being investigated over his work as an unregistered foreign agent and ties to controversial Ukrainian agents.

In May, federal agents raided Giuliani’s New York apartment. The former mayor of New York has also lost his licences to practise law in New York and Washington DC.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump inaugural committee chair to be released on $250M bail

    The chair of former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee was ordered freed Friday on $250 million bail to face charges he secretly worked as an agent for the the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy. Tom Barrack, 74, will be subject to electronic monitoring and largely confined to his residence after he is arraigned Monday in a New York courtroom. Barrack is expected to plead not guilty to conspiring to influence U.S. policy on the UAE’s behalf during Trump’s 2016 campaign and while Trump was president.

  • Trump ally Barrack to be freed on bond ahead of trial

    Longtime Trump ally and billionaire Thomas Barrack reached a deal with prosecutors that will allow for his release from custody while he awaits trial on charges of illegal lobbying, according to a prosecutor in court on Friday. As part of the agreement, he’ll have to forfeit his passport, comply with a curfew, and wear an ankle bracelet with GPS monitoring. The agreement also calls for Barrack to put up a $250 million bond, secured by $5 million in cash. The billionaire chaired former President Donald Trump's inaugural fund and was a frequent guest at the White House. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. A spokesperson for Barrack said he will plead not guilty.

  • Hanford man found guilty in 2nd murder trial for killing of his wife

    The jury convicted 58-year-old Todd Pate of first-degree murder on Thursday in his second murder trial.

  • Thousands march and dance for LGBTQ rights at Berlin parade

    The parade started with a call from Klaus Lederer, Berlin’s senator for culture, to make the city a “queer-freedom zone” in response to deteriorating safety for gays and lesbians in Hungary and neighboring Poland. “LGBT-free zones” have been declared in parts of Poland, while Hungary recently passed a law banning the depiction of homosexuality or gender reassignment to minors that has been denounced as discriminatory by human rights groups. Lederer said the situation in the two EU members “sends shivers down my back.”

  • After six worker deaths at Georgia chicken plant, U.S. issues $1 million in fines

    A North Georgia chicken plant and its associated companies face $1 million in fines and scores of citations from the Biden administration over the deaths of six workers and injuries of a dozen in a nitrogen accident in January. The U.S. Labor Department and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration agency announced 59 citations and the fines against Foundation Food Group, which runs the Gainesville plant, along with two other associated companies: Messer LLC - a nitrogen gas company, and FS Group Inc, a food processing equipment maker. Officials with Foundation Food Group, which also runs three other plants in north Georgia, did not immediately respond to inquiries from Reuters seeking comment on Saturday.

  • U.S. moves to drop visa fraud charges against Chinese researcher

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department moved on Thursday to drop all charges against a Chinese researcher arrested last year over visa fraud in its "China Initiative" that aims to prevent the transfer of U.S. technology. Tang Juan, a visiting researcher at the University of California Davis school of medicine, whose jury trial was set to start on Monday, was arrested in July last year for allegedly concealing her military affiliation. In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, prosecutors said they were moving to dismiss the indictment and vacate the trial, but gave no reasons.

  • Sydney's COVID-19 outbreak throws harsh spotlight on Australia vaccine rollout

    Australia's New South Wales state on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases this year, prompting a tighter lockdown in Sydney and a request for additional vaccine doses which was rebuffed by other state leaders. State premier Gladys Berejiklian characterised the escalating virus outbreak as a "national emergency" and raised the likelihood that stay-home orders for the country's biggest city would be extended beyond the current end-date of July 30. "There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the direction we were hoping they would at this stage," Berejiklian said as she announced 136 new cases in the New South Wales.

  • Blinken to visit India with vaccines and China in focus

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to India, an important partner in U.S. efforts to counter China and in vaccine diplomacy that is hobbled by its own COVID-19 crisis. It will be Blinken's first visit to the world's largest democracy as President Joe Biden's secretary of state and he will meet on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Blinken will also visit Kuwait at the end of his July 26-29 trip.

  • Why the US can’t just beam internet into authoritarian states like Cuba

    Technical hurdles limit the potential for Starlink satellites, Google Loon balloons, or wifi hotspots at the US embassy in Havana or Guantanamo Bay to break Cuban internet censorship.

  • Records show web of payments involving players in probe into sham Senate candidate

    Documents released on Friday detail a series of payments made to players who are being scrutinized as part of an ongoing criminal investigation against former Sen. Frank Artiles.

  • Poll shows majority of unvaccinated Americans don't plan on getting full protection: Live COVID-19 updates

    A poll shows most unvaccinated Americans don't plan to get a shot. Meanwhile, the U.S. plans to buy 200M more Pfizer doses. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • Homeowners Screamed at Good Samaritan to Get Off Their Lawn as He Helped Save Neighbor's Life: Cops

    According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, as a local hero rushed to help a man from his neighborhood who was having a seizure, he was told to 'get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else'

  • Rent Prices Are About to Run Up, and Inflation Is About to Get Stickier

    When the federal eviction moratorium expires at the end of July, it is likely to stoke rent inflation—which had been running hot before the pandemic.

  • Other Republicans eyeing Capitol riot committee, Pelosi says

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to pull all five of his Republican picks from the panel Wednesday.

  • China sanctions Wilbur Ross, others in response to U.S. warnings on Hong Kong

    The Biden administration has warned American companies about doing business in Hong Kong.

  • Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman and Harold Washington, Jr., announce pick

    Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman and Harold Washington, Jr, announcing the team's first pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

  • Lack of diversity in higher learning can be a problem for diverse student bodies

    Several high-profile Black academics have been denied tenure at esteemed higher-learning institutions, sparking a new debate about racism and privilege in academia. This comes as data has shown that as student demographics changed to have more people of color, while the racial makeup of professors and instructors remains the same at these institutions: predominately white. After decades of teaching at schools including Yale and Princeton, activist and scholar Dr. Cornel West's name made headlines this year in a very public conflict with Harvard Divinity School.

  • Trump ally Thomas J. Barrack Jr. released on $250-million bail

    Thomas J. Barrack Jr., also a prominent L.A. investor, awaits trial on charges of obstruction of justice and acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates.

  • Couple robbed while unloading from trip, HPD says

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The noise of the gunman racking the slide of his pistol got one victim's attention, all happening in broad daylight.

  • U.S. trade agency drops tariff threat against Vietnam over currency practices

    The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Friday said it had determined that no tariff action against Vietnam was warranted after its central bank agreed with the U.S. Treasury not to manipulate its currency for an export advantage. In a statement, USTR said it found that the U.S. Treasury-State Bank of Vietnam agreement earlier this week "provides a satisfactory resolution of the matter subject to investigation and accordingly that no trade action is warranted at this time." The State Bank of Vietnam on Monday pledged in an agreement with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to refrain from "competitive devaluation" of its dong currency and make its monetary and exchange rate policies more transparent.