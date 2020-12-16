Trump is already considering axing his new attorney general if he won't agree to a special counsel probe into Hunter Biden

Tom Porter

  • Trump has discussed with top aides the prospect of replacing Jeffrey Rosen, who is set to replace Attorney General Bill Barr next week, reported the Associated Press.

  • The president is reportedly determined that Rosen appoint special counsels to investigate Hunter Biden's tax affairs and baseless election fraud allegations.

  • If Rosen does not comply, then Trump could force him out, according to the report.

  • Barr was previously considered one of Trump's staunchest loyalists, but their relationship soured.

  • It was reported last week that Barr had not revealed during the election that Hunter Biden was under investigation by authorities in Delaware.

President Donald Trump has already discussed firing Jeffrey Rosen, who is set to replace Attorney General Bill Barr next week, reported the Associated Press.

Trump is discussing removing Rosen if he does not comply with his demands and appoint a special counsel to probe Hunter Biden's tax affairs and the president's groundless election fraud claims, Trump administration and Republican sources close to the White House told the agency.

Trump has already talked through the move with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and attorney Pat Cipollone, according to the report.

Rosen is supposed to replace Barr, who announced his resignation Monday, as effectively a stopgap justice department chief until President-elect Joe Biden takes office in five weeks and appoints a successor.

Jeffrey Rosen
Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen holds a news conference at the Justice Department on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images

According to the report, Trump has even discussed with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, whether he can appoint special counsel investigators himself, believing it would damage the incoming Biden administration.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. The White Hoiuse declined to comment.

Rosen has served as Barr's deputy at the justice department since 2019.

Barr was previously considered one of Trump's staunchest loyalists. Still, their relationship soured when the Wall St Journal revealed last week that Barr was aware that Hunter Biden was under investigation for potential tax fraud crimes by authorities in Delaware for months.

Trump was reportedly furious that Barr had not gone public with the information during the presidential election. One of Trump's main lines of attack against his rival was Hunter Biden's employment by Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, which he alleged was evidence of Biden family corruption.

No evidence has emerged to substantiate the allegations against Hunter Biden. However, as part of the US attorney's investigations into his tax affairs, he has been subpoenaed for information about his work with Burisma.

