Trump has already tweeted about Barr's interview complaining about his tweets

President Trump has a message for Attorney General William Barr: I will never log off.

Barr in a rare rebuke of Trump on Thursday criticized the president's tweets about Department of Justice cases in an interview with ABC News, begging him to knock them off because they're making his job difficult.

"I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases," Barr said in the interview, saying tweets like these from the president "make it impossible for me to do my job." This came amid an ongoing controversy over the Department of Justice reversing its sentencing recommendation for longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone after Trump angrily tweeted about it.

So what was Trump's response to Barr begging him to stop it with the DOJ-related tweets? Another DOJ-related tweet, of course. Trump on Friday quoted a different part of the interview in which Barr said Trump has "never asked me to do anything in a criminal case," with Trump claiming this is true but only because he has "chosen not to" — at least "so far." Perhaps Trump's DVR cut off the "stop tweeting" portion of the interview, or he saw it but will just go ahead and decline to take that advice.









“The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.” A.G. Barr This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

