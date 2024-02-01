Trump’s America will not stand by its friends and allies. You’re on your own

It’s past time for all friends of a free and democratic Ukraine – and indeed, all friends of freedom and democracy anywhere – to stop assuming America’s Republican Party is on their side. That applies to Ukraine, to Nato and to US president Joe Biden and the hundreds of millions of Americans who want Ukraine to win this war.

The sooner friends of Ukraine stop hoping for Republicans to come back home, to somehow remember that they were once the party of cold warrior Ronald Reagan rather than Donald Trump’s unprincipled cult, the sooner they can plan for a new and more difficult future. A future where the United States isn’t always, or ever, a reliable ally.

Again, that also applies to Biden – and to the large majority of Americans who aren’t Trump cultists. They too need to plan for a world where the United States doesn’t automatically come to the defense of countries that were once America’s friends and allies.

For Ukrainians who are understandably distracted by their existential fight against unprovoked Russian aggression, America’s abandonment might seem sudden. It might seem that, last fall, the US Congress abruptly refused to pass into law urgently-needed aid to Ukraine.

In fact, just one half of Congress, the House of Representatives, gave up. And it gave up after Republicans narrowly took control of the House following the November 2022 elections.

Many foreign observers, and indeed many Americans, didn’t notice the collapse in Congressional support for Ukraine – because Biden had shepherded through Congress substantial aid to Ukraine when the Congress was fully controlled by Biden’s Democratic Party.

That aid lasted through most of 2023, obscuring the Republican Party’s hard turn away from Ukraine and toward Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and authoritarians everywhere.

The enduring aid may have also lulled Biden and some Democrats into a false sense of security – a false belief that, once US aid to Ukraine ran out, the president, the Democratic Senate and the Republican House would swiftly approve more aid.

What actually happened was that, in October, the House under extremist speaker Rep. Mike Johnson said no to standalone legislation that Biden proposed to pay for foreign aid, including $61 billion for Ukraine.

Instead, Johnson insisted that foreign aid be paired with draconian changes to US immigration and asylum laws. Changes that would’ve transformed America from a nation of immigrants into a calcifying nativist fortress.

Desperate to support Ukraine, Biden agreed to negotiate. And for four months, a trio of Senators – a Republican, a Democrat and an independent – hashed out a package of reforms that would drastically curtail immigration asylum. It was everything Republicans said they wanted … until Trump intervened.

On Jan. 25, Trump took to his favorite fringe social-media site to label asylum-seekers an “invasion” and to demand a (sic) “Strong, Powerful, and essentially ‘PERFECT’ Border.”

“Unless we get that, we are better off not making a Deal,” Trump added. And just like that, the same Republicans who demanded changes to asylum as a precondition for sending aid to Ukraine suddenly insisted there be no changes to asylum unless those changes meant a “closed” border.

To be clear, the United States has never had a closed border. Immigration and asylum are, and always have been, fundamental to the American experiment.

The Republicans’ legislative about-face left Ukraine – and longtime US allies Taiwan and Israel, as well – in the lurch. For two years, Ukraine could count on American-made weapons and ammunition – tens of billions of dollars’ worth – to sustain their war effort. As the third year of Russia’s wider war on Ukraine looms, it’s possible there will be no more big shipments of American munitions.

European leaders are waking up to this harsh reality.

“This is a decisive and testing moment for Europe,” French president Emmanuel Macron said on Jan. 30. “We must be ready to act to defend and support Ukraine whatever it takes and whatever America decides.”

European countries, and alliances, are beginning to act on this new awareness that they, and Ukraine, can’t count on the USA. The United Kingdom pledged additional unilateral aid to Ukraine worth £2.5 billion. Germany, The Netherlands and Finland, among other states, also offered unilateral aid.

The European Union, meanwhile, is moving swiftly to isolate a recalcitrant Hungary and deliver to Ukraine 60 billion Euros in fresh aid. Nato for its part paid for a thousand Patriot air-defense missiles for itself and Ukraine.

But these are mere spasms of self-reliance. Europeans must internalize that they are truly alone, probably now and potentially for a very long time. American isolationism could get worse before it gets better.

Oleksandr Danylyuk said it best in an essay for the Royal United Services Institute in London.

“The unwillingness of the US to provide Ukraine with enough weapons to win a war with Russia, where the US is not required to send its own troops, calls into question the US’s readiness to protect individual Nato countries from Russian aggression, where sending US troops would be the only option,” Danylyuk wrote.

If the eager internationalist Biden struggles to mobilize American aid to its erstwhile friends and allies, imagine how cruel and fickle Trump would be during a possible second term as president. Especially if Congress also comes under full Republican control – a distinct possibility in the elections this November.

If there’s a glimmer of hope in this dark contingency, it’s that Biden seems to be coming to terms with the Republican Party’s betrayal of America’s friends and allies. And he’s doing everything he can to support Ukraine without going through Congress.

He has, for starters, leaned on his executive authority under various federal military financing laws to ship surplus weapons to countries including Ecuador and Greece, on the condition that those countries donate their old Soviet-made weaponry to Ukraine.

This three-way “ring-trade,” the likes of which Germany has also organized on Ukraine’s behalf, circumvents Congress. But there are limits to what ring-trades can achieve. They depend on delicate diplomacy and, of course, are useful only inasmuch as certain countries both want surplus American weapons and also have their own surplus weaponry that Ukraine wants.

If Biden is clear-eyed about his, and America’s, Republican problem, he could double down on his executive authority. US law allows the president to declare any existing American military hardware as surplus to need then sell it cheap or even give it away – on the condition that the recipient pays for shipping.

This so-called “excess defense articles” authority is a powerful one. But Biden has been reluctant to leverage it for Ukraine – perhaps because it could deplete US arsenals at a time when Russia, China and Iran are all growing more powerful and more aggressive.

This reluctance must end. For as long as he is president, Biden can at least slow America’s slide into isolation – and save Ukraine in the process.

Biden should give up trying to compromise with Republicans; they won’t compromise. He should stop hoping for Republicans to come to their senses; they won’t come to their senses. He should stop waiting for some future emergency to justify forceful executive action; the emergency is now.

Ukraine can win. Russia can be defeated. Europe can remain democratic and free. But only if the people who once depended on America’s strong and principled friendship learn to live without it – and fast.

