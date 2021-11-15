Trump announced he was skipping Biden's inauguration after he learned McConnell was planning to disinvite him, book says

President Donald Trump departing the White House on his last day as president. Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Trump tweeted on Jan. 8 that he was skipping Biden's inauguration.

A new book says he actually made the announcement after learning of plans to disinvite him.

Congressional leaders wanted to bar Trump from the event after the Capitol riot, the book said.

Then-President Donald Trump announced he was skipping Joe Biden's presidential inauguration ceremony after learning of plans to disinvite him from the event, a new book says, according to excerpts from ABC News and Politico.

The outlets cited excerpts from "Betrayal," ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl's new book on Trump's final few months in power.

Trump had announced on Twitter on January 8 that he would not attend the ceremony: "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20," he wrote at the time.

The tweet turned out to be his last before Twitter barred him from the platform over messages that were seen to have encouraged the Capitol riot.

But according to Karl's book, Trump had caught wind of a plan by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, to bar him from the event, fearing a repeat of the violence of the January 6 Capitol riot.

"McConnell felt he could not give Trump another opportunity to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power," Karl wrote, ABC News reported.

"McConnell wanted to get a letter together from the top four congressional leaders informing Trump that he had been disinvited."

But then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, also a Republican, tipped Trump off about the plan, and the former president made the announcement he wouldn't be attending, Karl's book said.

"Trump apparently wanted people to think it was his decision alone to become the first outgoing president after an election to fail to attend an inauguration since Andrew Johnson skipped the inauguration of Ulysses S. Grant in 1869," Karl writes in the extracts published by ABC.

Insider has contacted Trump's office for comment on the claims.

Instead of attending Biden's inauguration, Trump departed the White House on the morning of January 20 on Marine One to fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Read the original article on Business Insider