President Trump says ISIS leader al-Baghdadi is dead after US military raid in Syria originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

President Donald Trump announced the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State.

"A brutal killer, one who has caused so much hardship and death, has violently been eliminated," Trump said in an address to the nation from the White House. "He will never again harm another innocent man, woman or child. He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place."

Trump said he was able to watch most of the operation in the White House Situation Room as it happened.

(MORE: Defense secretary offers more details on military raid in Syria, al-Baghdadi's death)

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and government officials monitor developments as special operations forces close in on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's compound in Syria in the situation room at the White House, Oct. 26, 2019. (Shealah Craighead/The White House via Getty Images) More

"Al-Baghdadi was vicious and violent and he died in a vicious and violent way. As a coward running and crying," Trump said. "This raid was impeccable and could only have taken place with the acknowledgment and help of certain other nations and people. I want to thank the nations of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iraq and I also want to thank the Syrian Kurds for certain support they were able to give us."

BREAKING: Pres. Trump details death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi: "The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him." https://t.co/362XDBRqsO pic.twitter.com/bFRxFytfFM — ABC News (@ABC) October 27, 2019

Defense Secretary Mark Esper appeared on ABC's "This Week" following the president's remarks and described more details of the military operation, saying the stars aligned a few of weeks ago. He said troops rehearsed the mission and then on Thursday and Friday chose the option they would proceed with on Saturday.

NEW: Defense Sec. Mark Esper says fewer than 100 forces were on the ground during raid, "but these are always much bigger operations, the tail of which stretches back pretty deep." https://t.co/GRPIcauFpK pic.twitter.com/Se19nPZHxl — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 27, 2019

Trump said he and his national security team gathered in the Situation Room shortly after 5 p.m. to watch the mission. A short time later, eight helicopters carrying the special operations team took off from an undisclosed location in a nearby country for a 1 hour, 10 minute flight to al-Baghdadi's compound. The president said that flight was a dangerous part of the mission given they would be flying over Russian- and extremist-held territory.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Andrew Harnik/AP) More

Once the helicopters landed near the compound, the troops made their way to the building and blew holes into the side of the building to avoid the main door. There was a firefight and an unknown number of fighters were killed.

Al-Baghdadi grabbed three of his children and ran into an escape tunnel, where he was eventually cornered by a U.S. military dog, Trump said. The president described al-Baghdadi as, "whimpering, crying and screaming the whole time."

There were no American troops wounded in the operation, but a military dog was hurt when al-Baghdadi's vest was detonated and the tunnel collapsed, Trump said.

(MORE: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi targeted, believed dead in US raid in Syria: Sources)

Pres. Trump says he watched raid that killed ISIS leader with Vice Pres. Pence and others in the Situation Room. "We watched it so clearly...as though you were watching a movie." https://t.co/362XDBRqsO pic.twitter.com/rrawAzB37A — ABC News (@ABC) October 27, 2019

The president said al-Baghdadi's body was significantly damaged by the blast, but there were enough remains to positively identify him through a visual identification and an on-site DNA test.