Trump announces 2024 presidential bid
Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump announced that he will make a third run for president of the United States.
Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump announced that he will make a third run for president of the United States.
In her first public speech after defeating Republican challenger and election-denier Kari Lake, Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said she wanted to work with members of the Arizona legislature. She warned opponents who would engage in obstructionism, misinformation or extremism to “take note of the results of this election.”
Trump to make major announcement Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago
One aerial message spotted near Trump's Mar-a-Lago home called him a "3X bigly loser." Another read "You lost again Donald! #DeSantis2024."
The former president has thrown his garish red hat in the ring to once again become the current president
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a 2024 presidential run at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday despite disappointing midterm results for his endorsed candidates.
Despite the former president's announcement, the Department of Justice will continue its investigation into the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
Twice-impeached ex-president makes expected announcement despite midterms reversals and surge from rival Ron DeSantis
Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesAfter being the target of Donald Trump’s taunts for weeks, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shot back with a simple retort: just look at the “scoreboard.”His remarks—at a Tuesday press conference—mark the first time DeSantis, who has left the door open to running for president in 2024, has publicly responded to the personal jabs made by Trump and his allies. “Well, you know, one of the things I’ve learned, like learn in this job is when you’re do, when you're leading, when you’r
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump entered the 2024 US presidential race on Tuesday, making official what he’s been teasing for months just as many Republicans are preparing to move away from their longtime standard bearer.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimPoland Says Russian-Made Rocket Caused Blast Near Ukraine BorderFTX’s Bala
A representative for Gaetz told Insider the congressman hoped the weather would delay his flight to avoid a scheduling conflict.
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that he would once again run for president, two years after losing reelection and amid growing signs that his popularity within the Republican Party has dipped.
Donald Trump, the only president impeached twice, plans to seek a return to the Oval Office in 2024, he will say Tuesday, two years after voters ousted him.
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his plans to run for president once again in 2024, launching his third presidential campaign early.
The midterm elections are over, and political pundits are already looking ahead to the presidential election of 2024.
Donald Trump will seek the presidency for a third time in 2024, the former president announced in a speech from his Florida estate Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump launched his third campaign for the White House Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning. (Nov. 15)
The announcement sets up a possible repeat of 2020's bitter contest with President Joe Biden.
With just hours until Donald Trump's expected 2024 announcement Tuesday, Republicans on Capitol Hill wanted to focus on something else entirely: the Georgia runoff election. "Well, the 2024 election is in 2024," Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana told ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott on Tuesday.
Does a political party have to nominate a current or former president? No. Here's what to know after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyBy the end of Donald Trump's presidency, he showed little interest in the duties of the White House. Not even two years out of office, he can't wait to get back.On Tuesday evening, the former president announced his third consecutive campaign for the presidency. “America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump told a MAGA-friendly crowd assembled at his Mar-a-Lago compound.With a backdrop of American flags, Trump said "everybody was thriv