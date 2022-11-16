Trump Announces 2024 Run for President

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump made official what he’s been teasing for months: He’s making another White House bid in 2024, defying calls from key party leaders and donors for the GOP to move on from the former president after devastating losses in last week’s midterms.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Trump filed federal paperwork to declare that he’s running again ahead of a speech Tuesday night where hundreds of his supporters gathered in the gilded ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, becoming first major contender from either party to formally declare.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.