Trump's shaken up legal team hints it will focus on constitutionality of impeaching a former president

Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
Updated

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump announced Sunday two new attorneys who will lead his impeachment defense team, just days before his Senate trial is set to begin.

The announcement came one day after it was reported five members of Trump's team split with him.

Trump, the first president to be impeached twice, announced his legal team would be led by David Schoen, a criminal defense attorney who works in Alabama and New York, and Bruce Castor Jr., a former district attorney in Pennsylvania.

The news comes just days before filings are due in Trump's trial, including an official response due on Tuesday to the article of impeachment passed by the House charging Trump with inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Trump's trial will begin in earnest the week of Feb. 8.

"I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President," Castor said in a statement released by Trump. "The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always."

More: Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers as Senate trial nears

More: Risky business: Donald Trump isn't alone in seeing his political fate tied to his impeachment trial

Both attorneys are no stranger to high profile cases.

Castor garnered headlines after he declined to prosecute actor Bill Cosby in 2005 on sexual assault allegations that years later sent Cosby to prison.

Schoen has similarly been involved with cases for high-profile figures. He represented Roger Stone, a key Trump ally who was pardoned by the former president after charges stemming from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Schoen also met with disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein days before his death in 2019 to discuss taking the lead role on his defense team. Schoen told the Atlanta Jewish Times he agreed to take the role representing Epstein against allegations the financial mogul sexually exploited and abused dozens of girls.

A little more than a week after their meeting, Epstein took his life in a New York jail cell — a death Schoen said he believed was not a suicide.

The announcement of the two attorneys highlights a remarkable last-minute shift that added fresh uncertainty on Trump's legal strategy. But in the notice of their joining Trump's defense team, the pair hint at what could be one core argument: whether it's Constitutional for the Senate to hold a trial for a president who is no longer in office.

"Both Schoen and Castor agree that this impeachment is unconstitutional - a fact 45 Senators voted in agreement with last week," the release notes.

While trying a former president has never been tested, the Senate has taken up impeachment trials for others even after they left office, including senators, judges and the Secretary of War in 1876.

More: As Trump impeachment trial begins, he lacks star lawyers, full Republican backing

More: The second Trump impeachment trial is set for February. What happens next?

The attorneys originally tapped to defend the former president who split from the team include: South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers, Deborah Barbier, Greg Harris and Johnny Gasser, along with North Carolina lawyer Josh Howard.

While those close to Trump called the split mutual, The New York Times and CNN reported the team of lawyers left over differences on a legal strategy. The former president argued the case should revolve around his baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election rather than the constitutionality of a case being brought against a president who is no longer in office, the two outlets reported.

The former president has struggled to find and maintain a defense team, a remarkable change from the star-studded group who represented Trump during his first impeachment trial last year.

That team included figures such as Ken Starr, who headed the investigation into President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment, and Alan Dershowitz, a constitutional law expert who defended O.J. Simpson. They spent much of their time not only defending Trump in the Senate chamber, but in front of reporters and TV cameras arguing for Trump's acquittal. That has yet to be the case this time.

The political dynamics have also shifted significantly since Trump's trial last year, but it's still unlikely that he will face a conviction in the Senate trial.

More: Senate Republicans overwhelmingly back failed challenge to impeachment trial, hinting at Trump acquittal

More: House members deliver Trump impeachment charge to Senate for trial

Last year, Trump enjoyed nearly all Republicans remaining united against charges that he abused the power of his office to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate his political rival, now-President Joe Biden.

While many congressional Republicans have criticized Trump for his remarks and conduct that ultimately led to the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month — with 10 House Republicans even voting to impeach Trump this month — many have argued it is unconstitutional to hold a trial for a president who already left office.

Some have also attempted to brush aside Trump's conduct, arguing his unfounded complaints about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election were not proof he incited a riot. They have also argued Trump's speech outside the White House to protesters who later stormed the Capitol was not inciting an insurrection but rather just him complaining about the handling of the election.

Last week, all but five Senate Republicans voted in favor of an effort to dismiss the trial before it even started over constitutional questions over holding a trial, making clear a conviction of the former president is unlikely regardless of his defense team.

Contributing: David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump impeachment trial: Former president announces new legal team

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • Biden news - live: Trump cites election conspiracy in impeachment defence as historic cabinet members voted in

    Live Biden updates from the White House and Trump news

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • Further analysis finds Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective 3 months after first shot

    Further analysis of trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca appears to have provided a boost for the United Kingdom's plan to lengthen the interval between doses to up to 12 weeks, which allows the country to administer the initial shot to more people. The U.K.'s decision is at the center of a wider debate over whether governments should prioritize of partially inoculating a larger percentage of the population or save second doses and give fewer people complete protection. The latest update to the study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, suggests the vaccine is 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections up to three months after a singular dose. That level of immunity appears to kick in a little more than three weeks after the initial shot, with little evidence of protection waning in the interim period. The figure then rises to 82 percent after the second dose. Swabs taken weekly from volunteers in the U.K. (the study also included participants in Brazil and South Africa) also showed a 67 percent reduction in positive PCR tests, raising confidence the vaccine may help prevent transmission as opposed to just lowering the risk of symptomatic and severe infections, though further study is necessary on that front. Read more at BBC and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's parents are not okayMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Pete Buttigieg becomes 1st openly gay person confirmed to Cabinet seat

  • Israel says supplied first COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians

    Israel said on Monday it supplied the Palestinians with their first shipment of COVID-19 shots, totalling 2,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine. The vaccines were transferred into the occupied West Bank and will be used by Palestinian Authority medical teams, according to a statement by COGAT, Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians. Israel has earmarked an additional 3,000 doses for the Palestinians, said a COGAT spokesman.

  • SpaceX launches explosive test of prototype Starship

    SpaceX's Starship prototype dubbed SN9 took flight from Texas on Tuesday for a test that ended in a fiery explosion after a successful launch.Why it matters: The rocket is part of SpaceX's test program to build a space system that can transport people and payloads to deep space destinations like Mars. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Details: SN9 managed to make it up to its target altitude of about 10 kilometers after launch before flipping around and flying through the air sideways. * The prototype then flipped back in an attempt to land upright before exploding. The company's SN8 flight in December also ended in a fiery crash. * "We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," SpaceX's John Insprucker said during a webcast.The intrigue: Space watchers have been waiting for this test for about a week, but it took until Monday night for the FAA to approve this most recent flight. * SpaceX violated its launch license during the SN8 test flight by exceeding the risk to the public allowed for the launch, leading leading to the FAA requiring SpaceX to conduct an investigation. * The results of that investigation were incorporated into the most recent test's launch license.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI testimony if Democrats call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

    Donald Trump’s five-person legal team abruptly parted ways with the former president days before his Senate trial

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • Manchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOP

    Democrats are all set to move forward with their COVID-19 relief bill, leaving Republicans in the dust. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday introduced a budget resolution bill that would allow them to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus with just a simple majority in both chambers. And on Tuesday, they got the final vote they needed to solidify that majority, as holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) indicated he'd support the resolution. Schumer and Pelosi filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year on Monday, taking the first step needed to introduce a Budget Reconciliation bill and pass the stimulus with just 50 votes in the Senate. Manchin seemed to complicate their plans, indicating he wanted a more targeted distribution of stimulus checks instead of a flat $1,400 sent to all Americans. But "because of the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis," Manchin said in a Tuesday statement he'd vote for the budget. He'd like Biden to focus on "Americans who have been impacted most by this pandemic" in the future, and said he "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." Democrat @Sen_JoeManchin says he'll support moving forward procedurally to tee up doing a new Covid aid package with only Democrat votes, but notes that Biden "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." pic.twitter.com/xFPDS2ZIgd — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 2, 2021 Manchin's change of heart comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R), a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and adversary of Manchin, indicated his support for the $1.9 trillion bill on Monday. A group of 10 centrist Republican senators presented Biden with a $618 billion stimulus proposal on Monday that includes smaller stimulus checks, and leaves out local government funding. Pelosi and Schumer's move seems to indicate their plan is bust. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's parents are not okayMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Pete Buttigieg becomes 1st openly gay person confirmed to Cabinet seat

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Five children, 1 adult killed in Oklahoma home

    Police say one person is in custody after six people, including five children, were shot to death at a home in Oklahoma. A police spokeswoman says authorities don't believe the attack was random, but investigators don't yet have a motive. (Feb. 2)

  • French health body approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    France's top health advisory body on Tuesday approved the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but said the shot should only be administered to those aged under 65. The decision makes AstraZeneca's vaccine the third shot available in France, after those of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Its recommended use for those aged below 65 echoes similar advice from experts in Italy, Austria, and Germany, which said the vaccine should not be given to the elderly, citing a lack of sufficient data to recommend use in older age groups.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Japan concerned over EU COVID-19 vaccine supply uncertainty

    Japan is concerned about delays in the distribution of European-made coronavirus vaccines, an official said Tuesday, as the country struggles to obtain enough doses to allow it to host the Olympics this summer. Taro Kono, the Cabinet minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccines, said the EU's lack of clarity in its supply schedule is affecting Japan's preparations. “Our vaccine supply schedule has not been finalized even now,” Kono said.

  • McConnell Urges Caucus to Oppose Mayorkas for Biden DHS Secretary

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Senate Republicans to vote against President Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security, blasting Alejandro Mayorkas as an “ethically-compromised partisan lawyer.” “Frankly, his record should foreclose confirmation, even to a lower post,” McConnell said Tuesday in a withering speech on the Senate floor, adding that it is “remarkable that someone with this record is even up for a Cabinet appointment. I’ll be voting against his confirmation and urge our colleagues to do the same.” The Kentucky Republican listed several aspects of Mayorkas’s career that he said make the DHS veteran unworthy of the Cabinet post. “As a high-ranking official in the Obama administration, Mr. Mayorkas did his best to turn U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services into an unethical favor factory for Democratic Party royalty,” McConnell continued. McConnell referenced an inspector general report that discovered Mayorkas had intervened to help several foreign investors connected to high-profile Democrats obtain green cards. Mayorkas previously headed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where he promoted a “culture of fear and disrespect,” McConnell charged. The Senate GOP leader said he has supported Biden’s other Cabinet nominees up to this point because they are “mainstream” choices, but argued Mayorkas is “something else.” A handful of other Senate Republicans have also voiced concern about Mayorkas’s nomination as DHS chief. “There’s a number of problems with that nomination that we need to talk about,” Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said last week. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Mayorkas’s qualifications “unassailable.” “He is a seven-year veteran of the DHS and has already been confirmed by this chamber three — three — times,” Schumer said. “Like most of President Biden’s Cabinet nominees, his nomination is also history-making: He will be the first Latino and first immigrant to hold the top job at DHS.” The Senate voted to confirm Mayorkas as DHS Secretary Tuesday afternoon in a 56-43 vote. So far, five of Biden’s Cabinet-level nominees have been confirmed: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • Biden's White House will look into Trump's visitor logs and whether it can release them

    The White House said on Tuesday it would look into whether it can make visitor logs from former President Donald Trump's administration public, a move that will be in line with the Biden administration's vow to release its own records. It kept visitor logs to core offices of the White House - including the West Wing - private and that decision faced legal challenges for its lack of transparency. The Trump administration later settled a lawsuit in 2018 to allow monthly publication of visitor logs for some White House offices, including the Office of Management and Budget, or OMB.

  • Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

    “They rushin him to burn center but oh well,” she posted on SnapChat, authorities say.

  • 'A long two days': Major storm pummels Northeast with snow

    A sprawling, lumbering winter storm walloped the Eastern U.S. on Monday, shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit as snow piled up from the Appalachians to New England, with the heaviest accumulations yet to come in some places. With flakes falling since Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said more than 13 inches (33 centimeters) of snow had fallen in Manhattan’s Central Park as of 1 p.m., and as much as 16 inches (41 centimeters) was reported in northern New Jersey. Although the heaviest parts of the storm had moved through the metropolitan area by Monday evening, lighter snow showers were expected to continue virtually all day Tuesday, forecaster James Tomasini said.

  • Biden redirecting Trump's $30 billion fund used for farmers impacted by trade war

    The Biden administration wants to use the Agriculture Department money to tackle climate change, support restaurants and kickstart other programs without waiting for Congress; Fox Business Network's Charles Payne reacts.