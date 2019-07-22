Trump announces budget deal reached with Congress originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

President Donald J. Trump announced late Monday that he and congressional leaders had reached a deal on a two-year budget and the debt ceiling

"I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy -- on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills," Trump tweeted, calling the deal "a real compromise."

The White House and congressional leaders had for weeks negotiated over raising the limit on federal borrowing and setting budget cap numbers.

